‘He died on my chest’: Man who carried brother with cerebral palsy up Batu Caves mourns his death at 42

A Singaporean man with cerebral palsy — whose brother carried him up the steep steps of Batu Caves almost every Thaipusam — has died aged 42.

Suresh Vanaz shared the heartbreaking news of his younger brother, Gunaseelan, on Facebook on Aug 30.

In a post, Suresh said Gunaseelan had “passed away peacefully".

He added: “I am deeply saddened by this sudden loss, and words cannot express the pain of losing my brother.”

Suresh said Gunaseelan would “always hold a special place” in his heart and that he would forever cherish the memories they shared.

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He also asked family and friends to keep him and his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.

“May my beloved brother’s soul rest in eternal peace,” he wrote.

PHOTO: SURESH VANAZ/FACEBOOK

Suresh told Stomp that his brother would be “very happy to see friends around him” at his funeral.

‘He died on my chest’

Speaking to Stomp over the phone, Suresh shared that he had taken his brother to Johor Bahru, Malaysia, two days ago on Aug 28.

“For a chill-out session, we had good food, it was alright,” he recalled.

On Aug 29, Gunaseelan developed a slight fever, which Suresh said was “normal and routine” for him.

At around 5pm, the 42-year-old suffered a seizure, and Suresh promptly administered his medication.

However, the older brother realised something was wrong when Gunaseelan’s breathing grew more “effortful” — something he had not heard before.

To comfort his younger brother, Suresh picked him up and cradled him against his chest, much like in many of the pair’s photos shared online.

“Just a few seconds later (at around 6.35pm), he stopped breathing,” Suresh said.

“He died on my chest,” he added, choking up over the phone.

According to a doctor who visited Suresh’s home shortly after, Gunaseelan’s cause of death was pneumonia.

Following his death, the family informed his loved ones, who gathered promptly at their home to pay their last respects.

PHOTO: SURESH VANAZ/FACEBOOK

Suresh carried brother up Batu Caves almost yearly

The pair previously made headlines in February 2025 when Suresh spoke about his tradition of carrying Gunaseelan up the steps of Batu Caves in Selangor during Thaipusam.



At the time, Suresh, then 46, said caring for his younger brother was a privilege rather than a duty. "Taking care of him, making sure he's happy — that is my offering," he told New Straits Times.



The brothers had planned to return to Batu Caves that year, but ended up celebrating Thaipusam in Singapore instead.



Suresh also spoke about his wish to help Gunaseelan experience more of the world. "He wants to see the world, Phuket, Europe and such. I want to make that happen," he said.



He had previously taken Gunaseelan to India, where he carried his brother for much of their 11-day trip.



"By the time we got home, I was completely drained," he said.



Despite the physical demands of caring for his brother, Suresh said he wanted Gunaseelan to experience life as fully as possible.



"I just want him to experience life without limits, the way any other person would."

Challenges of caregiving

In late 2024, Suresh was involved in an altercation at a lift lobby in Vivocity while trying to move Gunaseelan, who was in a wheelchair.

He said he had become angry after other people allegedly blocked his way as he tried to pull his brother’s wheelchair out of the lift.

He had spoken to Rice Media in 2025 to share his struggles as a single caregiver taking on three jobs to care for Gunaseelan. In the interview, he said that the Vivocity incident had “triggered something in (him)” and was a “turning point”.

He also called for more respect for caregivers and those who face physical challenges.

Suresh was also involved in a separate altercation at KSL City Mall in Johor Bahru in December 2025, which did not involve Gunaseelan.

Three Singaporeans from a family were charged with intentionally causing hurt, while Suresh was charged with voluntarily causing hurt.

Editor’s note: The story was updated to include Suresh’s comments.

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