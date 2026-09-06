Joel Ong Seng Yong was arrested in Bangkok on Sept 3.

S’porean man, 40, who pretended to be university student in Thailand gets arrested in Bangkok on drug charges

A 40-year-old Singaporean man wanted in Singapore over drug offences has been arrested in Bangkok after allegedly hiding in Thailand for nearly three years.

The man, identified by Thai media as Joel Ong Seng Yong, was arrested on Sept 3 at a condominium in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district, according to Thai media reports.

Substances reportedly bought on dark web

Police from the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s narcotics unit and the Immigration Bureau reportedly raided his unit after receiving information about his alleged erratic and violent behaviour, which police linked to crystal methamphetamine use.

They found about 3g of crystal meth, drug paraphernalia, 200,000 baht (about S$7,900) in cash and two mobile phones.

Police also found chemicals and equipment that could potentially be used in explosives, including potassium nitrate, sodium metabisulphite, ammonia solution, nitric acid and borax, as well as two ignition devices and five gas canisters, The Nation reported.

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PHOTO: GLOBE BANGKOK

Records on his phones allegedly showed that he had paid about 18,000 baht for highly toxic substances through the dark web.

The order included 20g of a substance Thai police described as 10,000 times more potent than morphine, as well as 10g of a substance described as a euthanasia drug.

Ong reportedly told police that he had ordered the substances and chemicals because he intended to take his own life.

Thai authorities, however, are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the purchases.

Alleged violence while on meth

The investigation reportedly began after Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board received a tip in late January about a Singaporean man who was allegedly using crystal methamphetamine and behaving violently towards women.

Police subsequently located a woman who was described as a previous victim. She allegedly told investigators that Ong had become violent, encouraged her to jump from a building and threatened to poison the water tank of his condominium, The Nation reported.

Ong had reportedly been able to remain in Thailand for an extended period while posing as a university student, said the Globe.

During questioning, Ong said he had previously been arrested and prosecuted for drug offences in Singapore three times.

PHOTO: GLOBE BANGKOK

He claimed he had served one year in prison for the first case, three years for the second and five years for the third, and had also been caned three times.

Ong allegedly told Thai police that he committed another offence in 2024 before fleeing Singapore because he did not want to return to prison or face caning again.

He reportedly said he sold his assets in Singapore and arrived in Thailand with about 5 million baht, but was later cheated out of half of the money by another Singaporean.

He also cited problems in his relationship as a source of distress, according to Thai media reports.

Thai police said there was no evidence so far linking Ong to terrorism.

Authorities also said preliminary assessments indicated that the chemicals seized were insufficient to make a lethal explosive device. The substances have been sent for forensic examination.

Ong was initially charged in Thailand with possession of a Category 1 narcotic, drug use and overstaying his visa.

Further charges relating to the suspected preparation of explosives and ordering hazardous substances may follow, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

He was handed over to investigators at Lak Song Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Thai police have confirmed with Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau that Ong was a high-priority drug offender under special surveillance.

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