The deceased’s brother said he was well-liked by fellow servicemen.

S’porean, 26, killed in Johor crash during post-NS celebratory trip, a week after birthday

At 26, Chua Bing Xuan had just celebrated his birthday and completed NS, preparing to embark on the next chapter of his life, when he died in a three-vehicle crash in Malaysia.

According to Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times, the fatal crash happened at around 11.50am on Sept 19, along the Senai-Desaru Expressway in Kota Tinggi, Johor.

Police said Chua was a passenger in a Perodua Myvi driven by a 21-year-old man. The car had four passengers. Also involved in the crash were a Proton Exora driven by a 56-year-old man with one passenger, and a Mazda CX-30 driven by a 30-year-old man.

The driver and all passengers of the Perodua Myvi and Proton Exora were seriously injured and taken to hospitals for treatment, Kota Tinggi district police chief Superintendent Yusof Othman said.

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He added that the crash was believed to have occurred when the Perodua Myvi overtook another vehicle before colliding with the Proton Exora, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The Mazda CX-30 then reportedly crashed into the rear of the Proton Exora, but the driver sustained no injuries.

The case is being investigated under the following offences:

Causing death by reckless or dangerous driving: Maximum fine of RM20,000 (S$6,250) and imprisonment of up to 10 years

Careless and inconsiderate driving: Maximum fine of RM10,000 and imprisonment of up to 12 months

Brother pays emotional tribute: ‘So many things I wish I said to him’

The deceased’s older brother, 30-year-old Chua Bing Tian, told 8world News that the accident happened as Bing Xuan was returning from a trip to Malaysia to celebrate the completion of his national service.

He also shared an emotional tribute through several TikTok posts on Sept 29.

In one post, he said his brother was someone he thought he would have many more years with.

“He had just finished his national service and was supposed to be starting the next chapter of his life,” Bing Tian wrote, recounting how “everything changed” for the family.

“There are so many things I wish I had said to him and so many ordinary moments that I never realised would become memories.”

He added in the post’s caption that their mother “cries every day” thinking about Bing Xuan.

The family had also received his belongings that day — a moment which was “especially difficult” for their mother.

“No parent ever expects to receive their child’s belongings back like this. She misses you so much, Ah Xuan. We all do,” Bing Tian said.

One netizen said in a comment that Bing Xuan was “always a joy to game with”.

“We will always remember the laughter he brought us,” the netizen wrote.

In another post, Bing Tian added that the family had celebrated Bing Xuan’s birthday just a week before the accident.

Well-liked by fellow servicemen

Bing Xuan was also described as “well-liked” by fellow servicemen.

In a third post, Bing Tian said it was “almost overwhelming” to witness people share memories of his brother during the wake.

He recalled his brother saying that his supervisors trusted him with important tasks, while hearing others share their memories of him made Bing Tian realise how “well-liked and appreciated” he was.

Bing Tian added that he hoped sharing his brother’s story would help others realise “just how unpredictable life can be”, urging others to cherish those around them.

“Bing Xuan, this is the last thing your bro can do for you. Let’s be bro again next life,” he concluded.

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