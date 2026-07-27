S’pore poly graduate, 23, battles cancer while studying, dies before starting university

A 23-year-old woman who battled cancer while pursuing her studies and later secured a place at two local universities died just weeks before she was due to begin her degree.

Qiu Ruo Xuan (transliterated) died at home on July 23, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Battled multiple illnesses while pursuing her studies

Ruo Xuan’s mother, Qiu Mei Ling, 49, who works in sales, said she and her husband had been working in Singapore while their daughter grew up in Benut, Pontian, Johor.

Describing Ruo Xuan as independent, hardworking and disciplined, Mei Ling said her daughter rarely gave them cause for concern.

When Ruo Xuan was 16, she was diagnosed with diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a potentially life-threatening complication caused by high blood sugar, low insulin and a buildup of blood acids called ketones.

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The condition left her extremely weak and forced her to take a break from school, but she eventually returned to complete her Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations.

After graduating from secondary school, she told her parents she decided to pursue an accounting diploma at Singapore Polytechnic.

“She always had a clear goal and knew exactly what path she wanted to take,” said Mei Ling.

In 2024, Ruo Xuan was diagnosed with early-stage ovarian cancer. As it was detected early, her family remained optimistic.

However, chemotherapy took a heavy toll on her. She suffered severe hair loss and her health deteriorated. Although the school offered to exempt her from her final examination, she insisted on taking it from her hospital bed.

Her determination paid off — she graduated in 2025 with a GPA of 3.7.

Mei Ling said the polytechnic even offered to hold a private graduation ceremony for Ruo Xuan, but she chose to graduate alongside her classmates instead.

“She always loved looking her best, so she chose to wear a wig to the ceremony,” said her mother.

Accepted by two universities, dies before course started

After her ovarian cancer came under control, Ruo Xuan received offers from both Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and Singapore Management University (SMU).

However, at the end of April this year, she was diagnosed with terminal liver cancer. Her conditioned deteriorated rapidly and she died before she could begin her university course.

“Ruo Xiam was very strong and independent. She was a child everyone cherished,” said Mei Ling. “Although she had been in poor health throughout, there were always many angels around her helping her along the way.”

Boyfriend stood by her throughout five-year relationship

Ruo Xuan’s boyfriend remained by her side throughout her illnesses, and her mother now hopes to accept him as her godson.

Huang Jia Kai, 23, a student, said the couple had been together for five years and four months after meeting online during the Covid-19 pandemic.

After completing his SPM examinations, he felt lost about his future, but said Ruo Xian constantly encouraged and supported him, helping him find direction.

“When she was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer, she wanted to break up with me,” he recalled. “But I refused because I didn’t want her to lose one of her pillars of support.”

Mei Ling also praised Jia Kai’s devotion. During Ruo Xuan’s treatment, he would spend entire days by her beside, leaving only to eat or use the bathroom.

“Even our own family members couldn’t always do that,” she said.

“He is a very responsible young man. Although he was never able to become my son-in-law, he can certainly become my godson.”

Colourful sticky notes instead of wreaths around her coffin

Instead of traditional floral wreaths, Ruo Xuan’s white coffin was surrounded by colourful sticky notes bearing heartfelt handwritten messages.

According to Mei Ling, even as her condition worsened, Ruo Xuan insisted on making many of her own decisions, including planning her funeral arrangements in advance.

She requested a blue-themed farewell and asked for decorations featuring Line Puppy — a cartoon character she loved.

“I am also very grateful to the staff at Cheng Hong Welfare Service Society,” Mei Ling said.

She added that Ruo Xuan wanted “natural-looking make up, long hair for her final farewell and a corner to display her handmade crafts.”

The funeral service provider fulfilled every one of her wishes and exceeded all her expectations, she said.

Chen Yan Xin (transliterated), head of Cheng Hong Welfare Service Society, said the funeral was organised in collaboration with Woodlands Memorial. The white coffin symbolised purity and reflected Ruo Xuan’s wishes.

It was also the organisation’s first time arranging such a funeral. Staff specially prepared sticky notes featuring Line Puppy so family and friends could write farewell massages to Ruo Xuan.

On the final day of the wake on July 25, the sticky notes were arranged in a circle around the coffin, replacing the usual floral wreaths.

“Ruo Xuan said she didn’t want to be forgotten,” said Chen. “When everyone came to see her one last time, they could also read those messages. It made the farewell unforgettable.”

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