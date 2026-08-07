He felt the relationship was largely smooth-sailing when his then-girlfriend embarked on a month-long summer trip to Europe.

S’pore TikToker claims ex-girlfriend went to Europe to ‘figure out herself’ but cheated after downloading Hinge

A TikToker has claimed that his ex-girlfriend of five years cheated on him during a trip to Europe, showing screenshots of what appeared to be a dating app she downloaded on her phone and flirtatious messages with another man.

The TikTok user, Brandon, shared about a “very painful breakup” in a viral post on Aug 5, saying that it happened in 2025. The video appears to have been taken down as of Aug 7 afternoon.

Recalling the series of events, Brandon says the relationship was largely smooth-sailing until his then-girlfriend embarked on a month-long summer trip to Europe.

Three weeks into the trip, he says he started noticing things were amiss.

“Our texts became colder, and then she mentioned that she needed some alone time,” he says. She apparently also told him that she needed to “figure out herself” and what she wanted in life, a move he felt was sudden.

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She also mentioned that she was “enjoying life in Europe”, he adds.

When asked if there was another man in the picture, Brandon says she denied being involved with any “third party”.

TikTok user discovers dating app on ex-girlfriend’s devices

Later in the video, Brandon shares that his ex-girlfriend had left her iPad in his possession, leading him to discover that Hinge — a popular dating app among young people — was downloaded on her devices.

However, she denied installing the app and stressed that it had been downloaded automatically, he says.

In the fourth week of her trip, Brandon reports seeing a message from her to another man through her TikTok account, which was logged in on her iPad.

In a screenshot of the conversation, one message reads, “I can’t wait,” while the response says, “ti amo principessa” — Italian for “I love you, princess.”

“That’s when I blew up, that I knew there was a third party involved,” he says.

Brandon also says that he found a list in her Notes app, deducing that it was a list of male Instagram users that she kept for “future references”.

Ex-girlfriend apparently claims it was ‘just a date’

Brandon recalls that when he confronted her with the information, she “cried” and apparently explained that it was “just a date” and that they had “just met for a night”.

A screenshot shows that she had allegedly texted: “I didn’t even had the chance to cheat. And I’m not someone who is willing to have sex with someone.”

Brandon adds that she expressed the desire to come clean and end the relationship during their anniversary.

He also describes her TikTok search history as “nasty”, which purportedly included phrases such as:

How long does love bombing phase last

South Italian men love bomb

Dating an Italian man

Singapore France couple

Cannot stop thinking about my summer romance

According to Brandon, she claimed that they resulted from advertisements she accidentally clicked on.

‘She cried and said she had a one night *** with him’

After learning about the incident, Brandon adds that his mother “cried very badly” as his ex-girlfriend was close to his family.

He also points out that he drove to the airport to pick her up after her trip, and even prepared gifts to “cheer her up”.

A few weeks later, he pressed her for the truth, asking if she had any feelings for the man.

“She cried and she said that she actually had a one night *** with him,” he says.

In a message apparently to his ex-girlfriend, Brandon says that he was “not angry or mad”, but the response seemingly attempted to justify the “cheating”.

“To be fair I wasn’t like the rest of the cheaters that still try to act like I love you and stay in the r/s,” the response reads. “Cheaters are only sorry when they get caught.”

Brandon adds that she “didn’t even apologise” and “kept victimising herself”.

Ex-girlfriend accuses TikTok user of ‘spreading false information’ a year later

“After we broke up, I was still fragile and soft-hearted,” Brandon says, explaining his decision to take down the social media posts at the time.

However, his ex-girlfriend apparently texted him a year later and “disrupted (his) peace”, in what he describes as a rude message accusing him of “spreading false information” about her, prompting him to close the loop by sharing his version of events.

Brandon also clarifies that he did not want any misconceptions that he was unfaithful in the relationship.

‘Exploring yourself’ not inherently wrong: TikTok user reflects

In the on-screen caption, Brandon acknowledges that wanting the freedom to “explore and enjoy yourself” was not inherently wrong, but he felt it was important to be honest about it.

“Cheating is a choice, not a mistake,” he adds.

In the comments section of the post, which garnered over 294,500 views and 19,600 likes before being removed, netizens suggested that the TikTok user’s ex-girlfriend is a female influencer. Stomp is unable to verify this, but has reached out to the influencer in question for comment.

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