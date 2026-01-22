The TikToker committed to eating the same meal every day until Chinese New Year. PHOTOS: SHAWNNEH/TIKTOK

S'pore TikToker challenges himself to eat McDonald's Prosperity Burger for 50 straight days: 'Sacrificing health for content'

A local TikToker has challenged himself to eat McDonald's Prosperity Burger every day until Chinese New Year — a 50-day streak running from Dec 29, 2025 to Feb 17 this year.

In his first post on Dec 30, 2025, user @shawnneh shared that he had been eagerly anticipating the annual launch of the burger, which is traditionally released in celebration of the Chinese New Year.

"I don't know if it's discipline, insanity, or whatever. But I want to see how long I can tahan eating the same thing for 50 days straight," he said, while filming himself enjoying the meal at a void deck.

"I'm someone who really likes onions, and I really love black pepper, so it's like the perfect fit," he added, finishing his meal with a satisfied smile.

TikToker documents daily challenge

Each day of the challenge is documented through videos on his TikTok account, often featuring witty commentary on current events, such as the fire at Our Tampines Hub on New Year's Day.

On the 5th day, he posted a close-up shot of his forehead, jokingly showing the "effects of eating the burger every day". At the two-week mark, he reveals that he has a fever and sore throat, yet continues to tuck into his meal.

A few days later, he excitedly shows a screenshot of an Instagram message from McDonald's, offering him a Prosperity Pals Set — a set of plush toys in the shape of the burger, twister fries, and a drink.

He also filmed a parody inspired by the influencer who went viral after recording herself having a panic attack on a plane.

The TikToker declined to respond to Stomp's queries. Stomp has reached out to McDonald's for comment.

Netizens praise TikToker for his commitment

Netizens were generally encouraging, applauding the TikToker's commitment to the challenge.

One user commented that he was "sacrificing health for content", while others tagged the fast food chain in the comments.

"Maybe you should add an exercise routine into this series," another joked.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation