The teen was involved in a car crash that killed five in Johor.

S’pore student, 19, who allegedly raced luxury car resulting in fatal crash that killed 5 pleads not guilty,

A 19-year-old Malaysian student studying in Singapore has pleaded not guilty to a charge of reckless driving after he allegedly raced a luxury car with his brother, resulting in a crash that killed five people, including his brother and a family of four.

The accident occurred on a road from Kluang to Simpang Renggam at around 1.15pm on June 1, when the accused and his brother, 22, were racing in Mercedes-Benz and a BMW.

The accused’s brother, who was driving the BMW, lost control and veered into the opposite lane, crashing into four vehicles.

Four occupants of a Toyota Vios were killed, and five other people aged between seven and 57 sustained injuries from the crash.

The accused, 19-year-old Goh Yin Zun, pleaded not guilty on Sept 18 to a charge of driving recklessly and endangering other road users.

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Accused pleads not guilty

According to Malaysian news outlet Malay Mail, the prosecutor initially offered bail of RM20,000 (S$6,236).

However, defence lawyers requested that the amount be reduced as the teen was still a student, reportedly pursuing a diploma in business studies in Singapore.

The court eventually set bail at RM10,000 and ordered the accused to report to a nearby police station once a month.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to five years and a fine of up to RM15,000.

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