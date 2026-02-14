S'pore to regulate blind boxes to manage gambling risks: Shanmugam

Minister K. Shanmugam said the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) have studied the issue and have decided to introduce regulations. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

David Sun

The Straits Times

Feb 13, 2026

Blind boxes offered in Singapore will soon be regulated, following a review by the authorities.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question on Feb 12, Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) have studied the issue and have decided to introduce regulations.

The regulations, which are currently being drafted, will stipulate conditions under which blind boxes may be offered here, to better manage gambling inducement risks, he added.

He was responding to a question from Mr Dennis Tan (Hougang) about whether the Government intends to legislate mandatory and standardised disclosure of odds and probability ranges for blind-box or "gacha" products.

Mr Shanmugam said Mr Tan's suggestion will be among the points considered for the regulations.

Blind boxes are sealed boxes that contain a random collectible, such as a figurine, toy or accessory.

Buyers purchase blind boxes not knowing what collectible they will get, with the odds of getting specific collectibles not always disclosed explicitly by manufacturers.

In many instances, such blind boxes also contain "rare" collectibles, which buyers have a lower chance of obtaining.

The blind box toy market is burgeoning, and was worth around US$11.38 billion (S$14.4 billion) globally in 2021.

It is projected to more than double and reach US$24.2 billion by 2033.

One of the most popular blind-box collectibles is Labubu, a Pop Mart character that was popularised by K-pop girl group Blackpink's Lisa in 2024.

Pop Mart is a Chinese toy company that has over 500 stores worldwide, including at least six here.

Other popular collectibles include the Japanese Mofusand and Sonny Angels.

Closer to home, a local start-up, Unigons, had used recycled plastic bottles to craft blind-box Fortune Merlion collectibles for SG60, Singapore's 60th birthday.

Aside from toymakers, many other brands have also offered blind boxes featuring collectibles related to their businesses.

These include FairPrice and KFC, which are currently offering blind boxes for Chinese New Year.

In China, businesses are banned from selling blind boxes to children under eight due to concerns over potential addiction.

There are currently no laws in Singapore explicitly targeting blind boxes.

Mystery boxes, however, are disallowed, with plans to regulate them via class licences issued by the GRA.

This is after the police told operators of mystery prize vending machines to stop operating them in 2018, warning them that it was a form of public lottery.

