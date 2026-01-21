Sembawang God of Wealth Temple has blind box vending machine, over 5,000 boxes sold

Devotees at the Sembawang God of Wealth Temple have been trying their luck with lucky charm blind boxes sold from vending machines, with at least 5,000 units sold.

According to Shin Min Daily News, each blind box goes for $4, and the charms can be blessed by a Taoist priest for free.

The temple introduced the blind boxes since Chinese New Year (CNY) last year, and visitors have apparently been sharing unboxing videos of their unique hauls on social media.

Blind box aims to bring joy to visitors

The temple's administrator, Taoist priest Luo Yi (transliterated), told Shin Min that they hope to bring joy to devotees through the blind boxes. She added that most visitors are youths in their 20s, as well as parents who bring along their children.

"We took inspiration from the popular blind box trend, but we also tailored it to suit our visitors' age groups and atmosphere," Luo said.

With 40 to 50 different lucky charm designs, including keychains, necklaces, and wallets, the chances of getting a duplicate are low. Each charm can also be blessed to bring wealth and good fortune, with proceeds going towards funding the temple.

Visitors also have a chance to win the "grand prize", which includes miniature God of Wealth figurines and treasure bowls. Only two of these special boxes are added to the vending machine daily.

While the vending machines are usually restocked every two days, they are replenished daily during peak periods like the CNY.

"Some devotees come almost every week and shout with joy when they get a design they like," Luo added.

Makes temple more accessible to youth

When Shin Min reporters visited the temple, they observed many devotees purchasing blind boxes after their prayers. Families with children were spotted choosing blind boxes from the vending machine, adding to the lively atmosphere.

Ms Dai, a 47-year-old mother, told Shin Min that it was her first time bringing her family to the temple — she was surprised and intrigued by the vending machine.

"My daughter usually loves buying Pop Mart blind boxes and collecting figurines. As soon as she saw this, she bought four," Ms Dai said, adding that her daughter was thrilled to get four unique keychain designs.

Another visitor, Ms Xie Ziyun (transliterated), 26, purchased a blind box and got a gold pendant engraved with the Chinese characters for "bringing wealth and good fortune".

"It encourages young people to visit the temple. They can pray and enjoy a little surprise at the same time, making the temple more approachable," Ms Xie added.

Chinese New Year fuels blind box trend

Sembawang God of Wealth Temple is not the only one joining the blind box craze.

As CNY approaches, fast-food chain KFC recently launched lucky cat blind boxes HUAT PAWS priced at $8.80 each.

Each design comes with an auspicious name. Customers even have the chance to unbox a mystery golden lucky cat.

PHOTO: KFC

Meanwhile, FairPrice has partnered with local gaming and entertainment brand Play Nation to launch Xtra Play Market, selling blind boxes, exclusive toys, and collectibles.

Selected outlets also carry the Abalone Darlings blind box, a limited-time set featuring six abalone-shaped plush designs.

PHOTO: PLAYNATIONSG/INSTAGRAM

