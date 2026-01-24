The van collided with a white minibus outside Singapore General Hospital. PHOTOS: ROADSSG/TIKTOK

S'pore Prison Service van crashes into minibus outside SGH, no inmates or officers in vehicle

A Singapore Prison Service (SPS) van rear-ended a white minibus parked near the Singapore General Hospital compound at about 2.35pm on Jan 9.

Footage of the accident was captured on the dashcam of a passing motorcyclist, and was posted on TikTok account @roadssg on Jan 20.

The 37-second clip shows an SPS van driving along a two-way road and failing to stop in time, rear-ending a minibus with a loud bang. Both vehicles sustained visible dents as a result of the collision.

A frazzled driver was then seen exiting the bus, raising a hand towards the SPS van in confusion. The SPS van driver was also seen alighting the vehicle as the clip ends.

In 2024, the driver of an SPS failed to stop after crashing into a car in Simei. The vehicle was transporting inmates and escorting officers from Changi Prison Complex to Changi General Hospital at the time.

No injuries sustained: SPS

In response to Stomp's queries, SPS confirmed that neither driver sustained injuries as a result of the incident. There were no passengers in the private vehicle, nor inmates or staff in the prison vehicle.

After the accident, the driver of the SPS vehicle stopped the vehicle and provided the driver of the private vehicle with SPS contact information.

Netizens amused at sight

The post quickly went viral, amassing over 159,000 views, with many netizens expressing amusement at the incident.

Several netizens joked that the incident was a "prison break in the making", while others said the incident would likely result in "too much paperwork".

"Mini bus driver looks so done with life." another pointed out.

Others speculated that the crash could be caused by a brake failure, as some questioned whether the bus was allowed to park at the location.

"The roads at SGH are slow moving, still can kena such accident," one user remarked.

