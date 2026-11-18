The mother shared that “empathy goes both ways” in an Instagram post on Nov 17.

S’pore mother of child with autism weighs in on viral restaurant incident: ‘Empathy goes both ways’

A mother whose nine-year-old child has autism shared her response to a viral incident where a Malaysian family, whose son has the same condition, was purportedly turned away from a restaurant as the venue was booked for a private event.

Nurul Jannah Hamzah, who goes by @nxrulhamzah on Instagram, shared her thoughts in a post on Nov 16, alongside photos of her and her son during a trip to Guangzhou, China , in late October.

“Empathy goes both ways. Just because we have children with autism doesn’t mean we’re entitled to special treatment or that everyone must accommodate us. We need to be considerate of others too,” she wrote.

Handling children during difficult moments

Nurul recounted several incidents during their trip, highlighting how she tried to remain patient and handle difficult situations calmly.

During the flight there, her son wanted two cups of instant noodles, but she only had a $100 note to pay for them, and the flight attendant did not have enough change.

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Instead of getting upset, Nurul said she chose a few more items, bringing the total close to $50 while the flight attendant tried gathering enough change.

On the first day of their trip , an elderly man at a restaurant purportedly scolded her son for flapping his hands, which Nurul said is one of the ways her son expresses excitement and regulates himself.

PHOTO: NXRULHAMZAH/INSTAGRAM

“As a mother, it broke my heart. Deep inside, I was crying, but I didn’t show him,” Nurul said, explaining that she gently reminded him to tone it down instead.

“What made me proud was how he managed to regulate his emotions without crying or retaliating,” she added.

The restaurant owner subsequently apologised and offered her son a coconut drink, which helped calm him down.

She told Stomp that her son later reassured her, saying: “It’s okay, Mummy. I love CHINA!”

Nurul said she eventually broke down and cried while speaking to her husband that night, after her son had fallen asleep at the hotel.

Mother wanted son to learn how to navigate difficult situations

Reflecting on the experience, Nurul said she chose not to retaliate to the incidents as she wanted her son to learn how to navigate uncomfortable situations.

“I wanted to show him how to stay calm, regulate his emotions and handle difficult moments,” she said.

PHOTO: NXRULHAMZAH/INSTAGRAM

“We can advocate for our children while teaching them consideration, resilience and independence. And society can also learn to be kinder and more patient towards individuals with special needs .”

Post was in response to family influencer’s experience in Malaysia

Speaking to Stomp, Nurul said the recent viral incident involving a Malaysian family with a son who has autism prompted her to share her own experiences as a mother of two boys with the same condition.

The Malaysian family, who shared an Instagram post on their account, @adamsautismfamily, on Nov 14, said they were turned away from a restaurant after they were informed that the venue was booked for a private event.

The boy’s mother also expressed frustration over having to sit at a table under the stairs to feed her son.

In response, the woman who turned down the family’s request shared in a Threads post on the same day that the venue was booked in advance from 6pm to 10pm for a Deepavali celebration, and the family had arrived at around 6.15pm.

Mother urges greater understanding from both sides

Nurul said that she has nothing personal against the family and enjoys watching their content, but believes that caregivers need to be mindful and considerate of others.

She stressed that she did not intend to criticise or judge the family, but wanted to offer a different perspective based on her own parenting experiences.

Parenting isn’t always about shielding children from every uncomfortable situation , she explained, but preparing them to navigate obstacles with confidence and resilience.

She acknowledged that not everyone would immediately understand autism, but believed continued efforts to educate society with patience and kindness could make a difference.

“My hope is that people will not judge all special needs families based on one viral incident. Likewise, I hope caregivers will not feel discouraged or afraid to bring their children into public spaces,” she told Stomp.

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