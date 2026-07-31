A man has appealed for help online after losing contact with his daughter.

S’pore man appeals for help after losing contact with daughter, 20, believed to be in Cambodia

A man from Singapore has appealed for help online after losing contact with his 20-year-old daughter, who is last known to have travelled to Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

In a Facebook post on July 30, user Sahat Siregar shared a photo of his daughter, Aishah, with a heartfelt plea: “Please help bring my daughter home.”

The post has since garnered over 4,000 shares and more than 250 comments.

Daughter last known to have travelled to Cambodia

Sahat wrote that his daughter was believed to have been in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, when he lost contact with her.

“Our family is very worried, and every minute that passes feels so long,” he said.

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He added that he has made a police report in Singapore and is currently working closely with the authorities.

Sahat also appealed to the Singapore and Cambodian authorities to help find his daughter as soon as possible.

“As a father, I am begging for your help. I just want my daughter to come home safe.”

In a follow-up post on July 31, Sahat shared more details about his daughter with the intention of assisting search efforts.

He revealed that her full name is Siti Aishah Siregar Binte Sahat Siregar, that she is approximately 150cm tall, and that she was last known to have travelled from Singapore to Phnom Penh, Cambodia on July 28.

“We sincerely hope that sharing this information will help us receive more leads and bring Aishah home safely,” he said.

Sahat, however, did not share details about Aishah’s trip as well as who she had travelled with.

Aishah’s older brother Syafiq Siregar told CNA that her last message to her mother said she was going to school on Tuesday morning.

However, when the family went to pick her up as usual later that day, they discovered that her WhatsApp and Telegram accounts had been deleted. Her phone line was also dead.

According to CNA, her emails showed that she had transferred hundreds of dollars to an unknown individual over the past few days. While the family has never met or spoken to the person, Syafiq said the name matched that of someone Aishah had been gaming with online for more than a year.

Stomp has reached out to Sahat for comment.

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