The Olympic champion was spotted at a Kallang running track.

S’pore Ironman record holder races Olympic champion at Kallang track, gets overtaken in just 3 strides

Norwegian Olympic champion Karsten Warholm was spotted training at the Home of Athletics track in Kallang while visiting Signapore for the Formula 1 race weekend.

When a fellow runner challenged him to a friendly race, the 30-year-old track and field star breezily overtook him in just three strides.

The interaction was filmed by 35-year-old Benjamin Khoo , who holds Singapore’s national Ironman triathlon record.

In an Instagram post on Oct 12, Khoo shared a clip of himself meeting Warholm, who won gold in the men’s 400m hurdles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and held the world record until August 2026.

In the video, Khoo approaches Warholm and strikes up a conversation, asking what he is doing in Singapore.

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“Just enjoying my time, training a little bit, and watching Formula 1 this weekend,” Warholm replies.

Olympic champion accepts friendly race

When Khoo asks if they can run together, Warholm responds cheekily: “Sure, if you dare.”

The clip then cuts to the pair starting at the same point, running neck and neck for a few metres.

Warholm glances over at Khoo and smiles, as an on-screen caption quips: “He’s not even trying.”

PHOTO: TOOKHOOFORSKHOO/INSTAGRAM

He then effortlessly pulls ahead of Khoo in just three strides before the clip ends.

“What happens when a normal person races the greatest 400m hurdler of all time,” Khoo jokes in the post’s caption.

In another Instagram post shared on the same day, the pair pose together at the running track, while a separate clip captures them digging into a chilli crab dish.

“ Welcome to Singapore, King ,” Khoo writes in the caption.

Netizens amused

Several netizens were in awe of how easily Warholm overtook Khoo, despite the latter being an accomplished endurance athlete himself.

“2 GOATS,” said one.

Another joked that Khoo might have stood a better chance if he had challenged Warholm to a 13-mile run instead.

“Wowww. I guess this is his Easy Run session. But nevertheless, you’re lucky got to meet him in person,” another netizen commented.

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