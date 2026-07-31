S’pore influencer removes 50-minute exposé video after Online Safety Commission contacts her

The influencer removed her YouTube exposé video accusing her ex-fiancé of cheating.

Singapore content creator Mabel Kee has removed her YouTube exposé video accusing her ex-fiancé of cheating after the Online Safety Commission (OSC) contacted her.

The OSC, which began operations on June 29, is a one-stop agency that helps victims of online harm secure the swift removal of harmful content and restrict offenders’ accounts.

In a July 28 post on her Telegram channel, the 22-year-old shared a screenshot showing a part of a letter purportedly from the OSC. In a subsequent message, Kee said she would be taking down the video.

“The Online Safety Commission has received a report in respect of your online conduct in making a video post,” the screenshot of the letter read.

In the caption, Kee thanked her followers for their support, saying she had been “in so much pain” when she filmed and posted the video.

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“I’m going to be taking down the video today but thank you everyone for your support,” she wrote.

Kee thanked her followers for their support. PHOTO: MABELKEEEE/TELEGRAM

Responding to Stomp’s queries, the OSC confirmed that they received a report concerning Kee’s video and proceeded to reach out to her.

An OSC spokesperson said it assesses the information and evidence submitted in each report before determining the appropriate course of action based on the circumstances of each case.

In Kee’s case, the spokesperson said they recognised that she was going through “an emotionally trying period”. Instead of issuing a direction in the first instance, OSC wrote to her to explain that parts of the video were considered to constitute online harmful activity and allowed her to address these concerns.

“We thank Ms Kee for doing so proactively,” the spokesperson said.

The commission also encouraged members of the public to refer to the guidance on its website to better understand what constitutes harmful online activity, what should be reported, and how to avoid breaching the law.

Accused ex-fiancé of cheating in 50-minute long video

After allegedly discovering that her ex-fiancé had been cheating on her, Kee posted a 50-minute exposé on YouTube, claiming she found screenshots showing him repeatedly visiting an address in Hougang, which she suspected was another woman’s home.

On July 15, she posted the video titled “How I found out my fiancé of 7 years was cheating on me”, which garnered more than 267,000 views, prompting a slew of TikTok reactions and Reddit reposts of the exposé.

The alleged cheating case has since become known as the “Hougang Block ABC saga”, inspired by the name Kee gave the residential block that she alleged her ex-fiancé had repeatedly booked private-hire rides to.

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