Huang Kai En died in his sleep after suffering a stroke.

S’pore DJ, 37, dies just over 100 days after mum: his 10-year-old son finds him unresponsive after school

A 10-year-old boy returned home from school to find his father lying unresponsive on the floor, just over 100 days after the family lost his grandmother to breast cancer.

His father, a 37-year-old DJ identified as Huang Kai En (transliterated), died on Nov 5, reportedly from a stroke.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Huang’s 74-year-old mother had died of breast cancer in July, leaving the family devastated by two deaths within months of each other.

Huang’s elder brother, Huang Kai Wei (transliterated), 43, spoke to Shin Min at the wake on Nov 6.

“My mother had just passed away from breast cancer in July. I never imagined that just over 100 days later, my younger brother would leave us so suddenly too,” he said.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

10-year-old son found father unresponsive after school

Kai Wei told Shin Min that his younger brother had been living in a Bukit Batok HDB flat with their parents, his 10-year-old son and a domestic helper.

On Nov 5, Kai En’s son returned home from school and found his father lying on the floor.

When he could not wake him, the boy called his uncle for help.

Kai Wei was at work and unable to leave immediately, so he asked their cousin to check on his brother.

However, by the time the cousin arrived, Huang was no longer breathing.

Kai Wei said doctors later informed the family that his brother had died of a stroke.

He added that Kai En had high blood pressure but had not mentioned suffering from any other health problems.

According to Kai Wei, his brother usually worked three to four days a week, often performing at nightclubs on weekends.

He sometimes worked late and drank alcohol while socialising as part of his job, which Kai Wei wondered might have affected his health.

However, no medical link between his lifestyle and the stroke was established in the report.

The sudden death was especially painful for the family, as their mother’s death had occurred just over 100 days earlier.

Their mother had been particularly close to Huang, having lived with him for years.

“My mother always doted on my younger brother. They were very close. But that’s life. Nobody can predict what will happen,” Kai Wei said.

Huang Kai En (far left) and his mother (centre) died just months apart, leaving the family devastated. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Single dad spent his days with son and nights pursuing DJ dream

Kai En had been raising his son as a single father since divorcing when the boy was two years old.

Kai Wei described his younger brother as a devoted father who always tried to make time for his child despite his work commitments.

He would often take his son out for meals after school, and the pair enjoyed activities such as prawning and going for buffets together.

Before becoming a DJ, Kai En had worked for nearly 10 years as a public relations manager at the family’s logistics and transport company.

However, he had always dreamed of pursuing music.

Kai Wei said his brother signed up for DJ classes and bought equipment to practise at home, spending nearly two years learning and preparing before finding the courage to turn his passion into a career.

He eventually became a professional DJ about two years ago, juggling his nighttime gigs with raising his son.

With Kai En’s sudden death, his 10-year-old son is now being cared for by relatives while the family discusses longer-term arrangements for him.

Many of Huang Kai En’s friends turned up at his wake to pay their respects. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Nearly 100 friends turn up to bid farewell

Kai Wei described his brother as an optimistic and cheerful person who brought positive energy to those around him.

Nearly 100 friends turned up at the wake to pay their respects, much to Kai Wei’s surprise.

“I didn’t know he had so many friends. Only now do I realise that his friends came from all age groups and included people of different races. It shows how well-liked he was,” he said.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.