Yee Qing Xiang, founder of Ascent Bikes, posted a video of his heartfelt appeal on the company’s Instagram account.

S’pore bicycle brand founder makes heartfelt appeal following spate of cyclist deaths: ‘Give us a little space and a little grace’

Following a spate of cyclist deaths over the past week, the founder of a local bicycle brand has made a heartfelt appeal for greater consideration on the roads.

Yee Qing Xiang, founder of Ascent Bikes, made a post on the company’s Instagram account on Nov 15 asking road users for “a little space and a little grace.”

PHOTO: ASCENTBIKES.MAIN/INSTAGRAM

“Those of you who gleefully talk about blue tents and crushing road pests, let me ask you, are you happy now?” asks Yee in the 83-second post, referencing the three cyclists who were involved in fatal accidents between Nov 11 and 13.

Yee describes the death of national triathlete Russell Lee as a “keenly felt loss” and said: “I know that we need to do better.”

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“Every cyclist is someone’s son or daughter, maybe someone’s father or mother, a sibling, a relative, a friend. And under all that Lycra, we are Singaporeans, we are people, too,” he says.

“We enjoy the freedom of two wheels, we enjoy the wind in our hair, just as much as you enjoy driving to your favourite place for roti prata or wanton mee, something that these cyclists will never be able to experience again,” Yee added, highlighting that cyclists are no different from other road users, who also enjoy the simple pleasures of life.”

“So please, as you pass us on the road, give us a little space and a little grace. (We’re) just all trying to get through the day,” says Yee.

Netizens offered polarising comments

Yee’s post has garnered over 47,000 views and 100 comments.

While many agreed with Yee, reactions to his video also highlighted the friction between the cycling community and motorists.

“Truly heartfelt words, very well said,” an Instagram user commented.

“I really wish for the day that we can do what we love without the constant anxiety that we could get killed any second,” said another.

Motorists, however, pushed back, with one netizen suggesting that cyclists need to do better too.

“Space and grace is a two-way street! You have not seen enough cyclists riding badly on the roads, without regard for other road users. It’s not just drivers who need to do better, cyclists need to do better, too. EVERYONE is just trying to get through the day and get home,” said the netizen.

“No one is happy when people are killed, but I can tell you that your community has a lot of bad apples that cause these bad feelings,” another said.

Others felt that both communities needed to alter their mindset to accommodate each other.

“Whether you drive or ride, it’s not your grandfather’s road,” said one.

“If everybody could practice a bit of safe riding/driving and not act like they are in the right of way, Singapore’s roads would be safer for all motorists,” another said.

One commenter felt that the issue was not a conflict between the two groups of road users, but rather a matter of ignorance and selfishness.

“It isn’t cyclists vs drivers, but us, the everyday folk vs the ignorant, arrogant and selfish fools, no matter what their vehicle of choice is. We’ve been fighting the wrong people,” said the netizen.

Another felt there was no need to turn on each other.

“A little delay on the road is just an inconvenience. There is no need for us to turn on one another. Just chill and be gracious. Life is already tough as it is,” said the Instagram user.

Petition launched calling for Tanah Merah Coast Road to be made safer

Separately, a petition launched on Nov 15 calling for Tanah Merah Coast Road (TCMR) to be made safer for cyclists has garnered over 1,800 signatures.

Titled “Stop MORE cyclist’s DEATH on TMCR”, the petition, started by Lu Kee Hong urges the Ministry of Transport and the Land Transport Authority to place physical barriers and enforcement cameras to stop heavy vehicles from parking within the cycling lane.

Lu wrote that when cycling lanes are blocked by stationary heavy vehicles, cyclists are “forced to swerve into fast-moving live traffic,” thereby increasing the risk of traffic accidents.

It also asked for heavier fines and demerit points for vehicles obstructing dedicated cycling lanes and penalties for those who leave debris like gravel and mud in the lane.

“Sign and share this petition to urge the authorities to install real physical protection along TMCR before another life is lost,” says Lu in the petition

National triathlete Russell Lee was killed in a cycling accident involving a tipper truck on Tanah Merah Coast Road on the morning of Nov 12. He was 24.

On Nov 11, a 37-year-old female cyclist died after a collision involving a tipper truck at the junction of Amber Road and Amber Gardens.

On Nov 13, a 75-year-old power-assisted bicycle rider died after being involved in a collision with a car at the junction of Hougang Avenue 9 and Yio Chu Kang Road.

Stomp has reached out to Yee Qing Xiang and Lu Kee Hong for more details.

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