The singer is known for performing on public buses. PHOTOS: KIRAPEACE/TIKTOK

SMRT bus driver stops singer mid-performance on upper deck: ‘You’re only allowed to sit and sing’

A singer-songwriter known for performing for passengers on public buses has gone viral after a SMRT bus driver told her she was “only allowed to sit and sing” on the upper deck.

Singapore-based New Zealand singer, Kira Peace, previously made headlines in November 2025 for singing while standing on canteen tables at Ngee Ann Polytechnic. She is often seen jamming with commuters on buses while playing her guitar, with each video garnering over 10,000 views on TikTok.

She posted a clip of another impromptu performance on April 29, showing her sitting on the front railing of the bus’ upper deck. In the video, she hands her guitar to another passenger, whom she addressed as “Louis”, seated in front of her.

The pair make music together, with Kira singing and Louis riffing on the guitar. Another passenger claps along, as the on-screen caption reads: “You can feel everyone on the bus loving it.”

“We were having so much fun, then things started to heat up,” she writes in the caption.

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The bus driver, wearing a vest with SMRT’s logo, then appears at the staircase, pointing at Kira and saying: “You’re only allowed to sit and sing.”

She sits down quickly, apologising.

As the bus driver leaves, Louis plays a descending scale, sending Kira into a fit of giggles.

“Oh Louis such a cheeky man,” Kira quips in the in-screen caption.

“It was so nice meeting you, Louis. You are a rock star,” she adds in the caption.

Stomp has reached out to Kira Peace for more information.

‘Just reminding them of safety’: Netizens support bus driver

The clip drew over 90,000 views, as some netizens commended the bus driver’s actions.

“Bus driver just reminding them of safety,” one netizen commented, while another said he was “still respectful while performing his duty”.

One user pointed out that Kira might have fallen if the bus stopped suddenly. “There is a camera behind you which you have blocked so the bus captain can’t see the view to the upper deck from his CCTV,” the netizen added.

“Making noise on a bus is not appropriate, your voice so good but maybe wrong place,” one user quipped.

However, others were supportive, saying that she was “very brave and talented to perform in a public bus”.

According to guidelines by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), passengers are not permitted to stand on the upper deck, or sit on the steps of double-decker public buses.

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