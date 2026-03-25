The 52-year-old man responsible for damaging several cars in Jurong East on March 23 was believed to have taken a deity statue from the site’s guard post. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Smashed cars in Jurong East: Man, 52, reportedly looking for sister, used deity statue to hit windscreens

The 52-year-old man arrested for smashing the windscreens of vehicles parked at a Boon Lay industrial building had allegedly used a deity statue taken from a security post after he could not find his sister.

The incident occurred at around 1.35pm on March 23 at an industrial building at 18 Enterprise Road.

A video uploaded to the Singapore Incidents Facebook group on March 24 shows the damage dealt to at least 16 cars.

In a separate video posted by SG Road Vigilante on March 23, police officers are seen approaching the man as he walks across a busy road holding an object in his right hand.

He later squats under a tree as officers speak to him. Two officers were seen holding a shield.

The man was subsequently arrested for public nuisance and mischief. He was conveyed conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Man reportedly tailgated employee into site

Shin Min Daily News understands that the man did not work in the area, which houses several companies.

The companies operating from that industrial site include:

Packaging company Jebsen & Jessen

Construction company PQ Builders

Apparel company City Blue Boutique

Textile manufacturer Eadeco

The premise has a security guardhouse and an electronic gate. Employees had reportedly switched to using mobile phones to tap in and out about a year ago, and the man is believed to have entered the site by tailgating an employee.

When contacted, the companies at the site declined to comment on the incident, with some citing ongoing police investigations.

Lost control when he could not find younger sister

A woman who worked at the site told Shin Min that the man was believed to be looking for a female employee and became agitated when he could not find her.

The employee was reportedly his younger sister.

The damaged vehicles are believed to belong to employees working in the building.

Trail of blood found outside factory

The windows of the guard post at the entrance were shattered, with bloodstains found at the scene.

A trail of blood stretching about 200m was also reportedly found outside the factory.

The injuries are believed to have been sustained by the man after he broke the window panes.

“We used to have security guards here, but after changing to the new system, the guard post became empty,” a female staff member, who declined to be named, said.

Drivers turn to alternative travel methods

Owners of the affected vehicles have had to rely on alternative transport in the days following the incident, such as hitching rides from colleagues or taking taxis.

A male worker told Shin Min that the man had entered one of the companies looking for someone. After his search turned up empty, he began smashing the vehicles belonging to those from that company, shocking them.

A female car owner claimed that her vehicle was targeted after the man realised the person he was looking for was not at her company.

Multiple cars were towed away after the incident.

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