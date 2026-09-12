‘Like a small kampung’: Tenants, regulars at Punggol East Container Park lament loss of close-knit community

Tenants and regulars at Punggol East Container Park are mourning its imminent closure, saying they will miss its warm, kampung-like atmosphere.

In early September, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said that the tenancy for the state property cannot be extended beyond Dec 31, as the site is required for future residential redevelopment.

The outdoor dining enclave, which is home to a mix of restaurants, bars, and sports facilities, will officially shut its doors in November after operating for nearly a decade.

Master tenant City Sprouts, a social enterprise which has also operated urban farms in Punggol, reportedly informed tenants to cease operations by Oct 31.

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When Shin Min Daily News visited the container park, there were still a number of diners despite the hot weather, with several stalls drawing a steady crowd. Many operators said they planned to stay until the final day and make the most of their remaining time there.

Tenants reluctant to leave

Nurnisa Jonson, 35, owner of halal Filipino food stall Tara na!, said she had only opened her first physical outlet at the container park in mid-May.

She had operated a home-based food business for about six years, and this was her first attempt at running a physical shop. After just four months, she is now preparing to move out.

Although she knew the lease was originally due to expire at the end of December, she did not expect to have to move out so soon.

Nurnisa said business had been better than expected since she opened, with some customers making trips from across the island and even Johor, Malaysia.

What she would miss most, however, were the people.

“After spending so much time together, the operators have become like family. I hope that even after everyone moves to different places to operate their businesses, we will still have opportunities to get together,” she said.

Ne Hang, owner of Vietnamese restaurant Pho Thin SG, also said she was reluctant to leave.

She and her husband opened their stall there in November 2025 and are still looking for a suitable new location.

Some customers had told her they would continue visiting the stall every week until its closure, she added.

“Dinner has clearly become busier recently, with many regular customers coming back to support us before the place closes.”

Regulars mourn loss of kampung community

Regulars at the container park also said they were sad to see it go.

Nearby resident Chen Guan Yi (transliterated), a 29-year-old software engineer, said she had frequently visited the container park since moving to Punggol in 2016.

It was only a five to 10 minute walk from her home, and she described it as a “mini paradise” within the neighbourhood, which felt like a “small kampung”.

While she acknowledged that redevelopment of the site was necessary, she hoped a similar space could be created in the future where residents could relax and unwind.

Another customer, Peng Hua Jian (transliterated), said he visited the container park with his wife to dine and take photos as keepsakes.

The 54-year-old manager said it was a pity that such a warm and close-knit community was disappearing so suddenly.

Up to 8,000 new homes could be built

According to a report by The Business Times, five plots stretching from the TPE towards Tebing Lane and along Sungei Serangoon have been earmarked for residential use under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Master Plan 2025.

Punggol East Container Park currently occupies one of the plots. Residential developments built there will be required to retain commercial uses on the ground floor.

The report also estimated that the plots could yield over 8,000 new homes on the residential-zoned sites.

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