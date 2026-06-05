Koh Poh Koon revealed he met SM Lee for lunch, and thanked him for his support.

SM Lee says he ‘fully understands’ Koh Poh Koon’s decision to step down from public office, thanks him for contributions

Senior Minister (SM) Lee Hsien Loong has thanked Koh Poh Koon for his contributions to Singapore and said he “fully understands” Koh’s decision to step down from public office to focus on his family.

In a Facebook post shared on June 5, Koh revealed he had met SM Lee for lunch at the Istana.

The social media post came just days after Koh stepped down as Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Health.

“I am deeply grateful for your support, encouragement, and understanding as I make this transition. Thank you for recognising my need to step back and devote more time to my family at this stage of life,” the Tampines GRC MP wrote.

“Your kindness, counsel, and friendship mean a great deal to me, and I will always cherish them.”

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SM Lee thanks Koh for ‘answering the call to serve’

In a comment under Koh’s post, SM Lee thanked Koh for “answering the call to serve” in 2012.

Koh first entered politics when he contested the 2013 Punggol East by-election, which he lost. He was later elected to Parliament as part of the Ang Mo Kio GRC team anchored by then–Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in the 2015 General Election, and appointed to political office the following year.

“I fully understand why you have now decided to step down as an office holder and be more present for your family,” SM Lee wrote. “I wish you and your family all the best.”

Koh to return to healthcare

On May 22, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that Koh had requested to step down from public office due to family reasons. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong accepted his resignation, which took effect from June 1.

In a Facebook post on the same day, Koh shared his wish to focus on his family and said that his decision to step away was made with a “heavy heart”.

Koh, who remains a Tampines GRC MP, announced on June 2 that he will return to his role as a surgeon. A colorectal surgeon, Koh told The Straits Times: “I’ll want to return to doing some clinical work at some point. But I have not decided on when, where, or how much at this moment.”

Over the past 10 years in political office, Koh has served in:

Ministry of National Development

Ministry of Trade and Industry

National Trades Union Congress (NTUC)

Ministry of Health

Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment

Ministry of Manpower

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