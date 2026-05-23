‘Sleeping’ mixer truck at Queenstown construction site amuses netizens: ‘You have overworked him’

The mixer truck was seen on its side at a construction site.

A concrete mixer truck lying on its side drew the attention of a ship spotter, who joked that the vehicle was “sleeping” in a now-viral video.

Remy Osman, known for photographing global shipping vessels in Singapore, told Stomp that he noticed the mixer truck on May 21 while ship spotting on the rooftop of a HDB block in Queenstown.

The 32-year-old salesman later shared a video of the scene on his Instagram account, @sgshipspotting.

In the seven-second clip, the camera zooms in on a white mixer truck lying on its side at the Penrith condominium construction site in Queenstown — a development that made headlines in October 2025 for the overwhelming response to its launch.

An inflatable noise barrier had been draped over the truck, prompting netizens to joke that it “even had a blanket”.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

About 10 workers could be seen standing around the vehicle.

In the on-screen caption, Mr Osman joked that the mixer truck was “sleeping”, as a lullaby plays in the background.

Ship spotter hopes no injuries sustained

Speaking to Stomp, Mr Osman said he observed that the truck was in the same position when he returned a day later, on the afternoon of May 22.

However, he was unsure what led to the incident, noting that he did not hear or notice any collision.

“When I saw it, I found it funny it was on its side with a blanket over as if it was sleeping! But I do hope that nobody was hurt... I really hope not!” he added.

“I’ve been posting photos of ships for five years, appeared on major news networks talking about ships, and yet my most viral post ever is about a concrete truck,” Mr Osman quipped.

Stomp has reached out to Penrith condominium for more information.

Netizens amused at sight

The video garnered 5.4 million views and 1,300 comments, as netizens expressed amusement in the comments.

One joked that the truck was “tired of work in summer”, while another said that it was “napping between shifts”.

“U have overworked him,” a user said in jest.

Some even quoted a popular children’s book titled “Goodnight, Goodnight Construction Site”.

“Help lah, lol. I hope the people are ok though,” another commented.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.