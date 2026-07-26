The crash happened at about 4.20am on July 26.

Six young men aged 15 to 25 killed in Pahang, M’sia crash between Toyota Vios and 1-tonne lorry

Six young men aged between 15 and 25 were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a 1-tonne lorry on Jalan Karak Lama in Bentong, Pahang, Malaysia, early on July 26.

The crash happened at about 4.20am along Jalan Karak Lama towards Temerloh, near Klinik Desa Jambu Rias.

According to New Straits Times, Malaysia’s Pahang Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 4.24am.

A fire engine from the Karak Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene at about 4.32am and found a Toyota Vios and a one-tonne lorry involved in the crash.

The six men in the car were trapped inside the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene by Malaysia’s Health Ministry personnel.

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They were identified as:

Mugilan Vraputiran, 25

Dinesvaran Kumar, 21

Alaganathan Krishnan, 20

Kanabati Raja Arunasalam, 18

Kiisyen Sasi Kumar, 16

Paranthaman Marutayah, 15

The lorry driver, Muhamad Hanafi Ahmad Raju, 31, was seriously injured and taken to hospital by ambulance.

Firefighters provided first aid and used specialised rescue equipment to extricate the victims from the wreckage.

The operation was brought under control at about 5.57am and fully concluded at 6.40am.

Seven personnel from the Karak Fire and Rescue Station were involved in the rescue operation, with another nine personnel from the Mentakab station providing assistance.

The victims’ bodies were handed over to police for further action.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also expressed his condolences to the victims’ families in a post on X on July 26.

He said he and his wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, were saddened to hear about the crash and extended his condolences to the victims’ families, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

He added that the tragedy served as a reminder that road safety should not be taken lightly.

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