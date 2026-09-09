Police managed to arrest some suspects at the scene.

Six men aged between 23 and 76 to be charged with molestation in separate cases across S’pore

On separate occasions from May 2025 to July 2026, six men aged between 23 and 76 molested women in different parts of Singapore and were subsequently arrested.

They will be charged in court on Sept 10 for their involvement in separate cases of outrage of modesty.

The first incident on May 27, 2025, involved a 76-year-old man who allegedly molested a 22-year-old woman in the vicinity of Hospital Boulevard, which is near Singapore General Hospital.

Follow-up investigations led the police to establish the man’s identity and arrest him. He will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty and one count of uttering words intended to insult the modesty of any person.

Meanwhile, on Dec 15, 2025, a 34-year-old man allegedly molested a 17-year-old woman in the vicinity of Silat Avenue in Bukit Merah.

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The matter was immediately reported the police, who later established the suspect’s identity through follow-up investigations.

The man will be charged with two counts of outrage of modesty and two counts of uttering words and making a gesture intended to insult the modesty of any person.

Four molestation cases in Boat Quay, Bayfront, Kallang and Victoria Street

On April 4, a 27-year-old man allegedly molested a 30-year-old woman in the vicinity of Kallang Avenue.

The incident was also reported immediately to the police, who arrested the suspect at the scene. The man will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

Three weeks later, on April 26, a 23-year-old man allegedly molested a 23-year-old woman in the vicinity of Boat Quay.

The police were alerted immediately and launched investigations, which led to his arrest. The man will likewise be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

The next case involved two victims in the vicinity of Bayfront Avenue on May 7.

A 29-year-old man allegedly molested two women aged 18 and 22. The police were notified right away, and officers managed to arrest him at the scene.

He will be charged with two counts of outrage of modesty.

Lastly, on July 26, a 36-year-old man allegedly molested a 23-year-old woman in the vicinity of Victoria Street.

He was similarly arrested at the scene after the case was reported to the police. The man will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty and one count of uttering words intended to insult the modesty of any person.

Offence carries prison term, fine and/or caning

In a news release, the police shared that some of the cases were successfully detected with help from bystanders, friends, security personnel and members of the public who intervened.

They emphasised that they have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who prey on unsuspecting victims and threaten the personal safety of people in the communtiy.

The offence of outrage of modesty under Section 354(1) of the Penal Code 1871 carries a maximum sentence of three years’ imprisonment, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments.

Uttering words or making gestures intended to insult the modesty of any person carries a jail sentence of up to one year, a fine, or both.

The news comes in light of the Government’s serious view of sexual crimes, with Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam declaring its openness to measures including chemical castration.

Remain vigilant and take action if you witness sexual crimes

The police advise victims of molestation to move away from the perpetrator and call the police immediately when it is safe to do so.

Victims should also try to note key details such as the perpetrator’s physical appearance, clothing and the time and location of the incident.

Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and take action if they witness or encounter sexual crimes.

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