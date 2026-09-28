Siti Hasmah, wife of Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir, dies at 100

Siti Hasmah had been married to Malaysia’s longest-serving prime minister since 1956.

Hadi Azmi and Lu Wei Hoong

The Straits Times

Sept 28, 2026

Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, wife of former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, died at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 28, Malaysian media reported. She was 100.

She had been married to Malaysia’s longest-serving prime minister since 1956. The couple had seven children.

Mahathir has confirmed his spouse passing away in a Facebook post.

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Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah offered their condolences to Siti Hasmah’s family.

“Their Majesties pray that the family of the deceased is given the strength, resilience and patience in facing the loss of their loved one,” said Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page.

Upon learning of Siti Hasmah’s passing, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim asked the audience to recite a prayer for the departed during an event.

“May I share some sad news this morning. We have learned of the passing of Tun Dr Siti Hasmah. May Allah bless her soul,” Anwar was quoted as saying in The Star.

Born on July 20, 1925, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah was born in Klang, Selangor.

She obtained her medical degree from King Edward VII College of Medicine – a predecessor of the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore. Upon graduating in 1955, she became one of the first Malay female medical officers in Malaya.

She married her university classmate, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, in 1956. The couple recently celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary on Aug 5.

Their enduring marriage has inspired many, leading former Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and his fiancée, singer-actress Bella Astillah, to seek their marital advice on Sept 26 ahead of their upcoming wedding.

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