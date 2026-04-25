A 39-year-old single father died after getting crushed by a cement mixer. PHOTOS: THE STAR, JOSEPH CHIENG/FACEBOOK

Single dad in M’sia promises KFC for daughter’s birthday, gets crushed to death by cement mixer a day before

A single father from Sarawak, Malaysia, promised to buy KFC for his daughter’s birthday, but tragically died in a traffic accident a day before.

According to Malaysian news outlet The Star, the father, identified as Benet Kawit, was riding a motorcycle at about 10am on April 21 when he was hit by a cement mixer that had allegedly beaten a red light. The 39-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Dashcam footage of the accident shows Benet lined up at a traffic junction with two other motorcyclists. As the traffic light turns in his favour, he accelerates forward first, riding straight into the path of the yellow cement mixer. The heavy vehicle drags him and his motorcycle for a distance before coming to a stop.

A lorry driver in his 50s has been arrested and is being investigated for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving. Police confirmed the driver tested negative for drugs, The Borneo Post reported.

According to Malaysian Chinese news website Sin Chew Daily, Benet was on the way home from a supermarket when he met with the accident.

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The single father leaves behind his 10-year-old daughter, Bratisya, and 12-year-old son, Brayen.

Deceased promised daughter KFC for birthday

In a Facebook post on April 22, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng shared that he had visited the siblings and brought two KFC meals to comfort them.

“Heartbreakingly, the accident happened on the eve of her birthday,” Mr Chieng said, referring to Benet’s daughter, Bratisya. “A simple promise to celebrate with KFC is now one that can never be fulfilled.

“Today, I prepared two KFC meals for the children, hoping to bring a little warmth in this painful time.”

Accompanying photos show Mr Chieng, clad in a bright yellow shirt, presenting the siblings with two KFC set meals. In a video posted by The Borneo Post, the assemblyman can be seen embracing Brayen, both seemingly crying as Mr Chieng removes his glasses to wipe his eyes.

He also presented the family with an envelope containing money as a show of support.

Calling the accident “preventable”, Mr Chieng called for a thorough investigation into the lorry driver and the company involved. The assemblyman also pushed for stricter enforcement, heavier penalties, and increased use of automated systems to prevent road accidents.

If convicted, the lorry driver faces a jail sentence of between five and 10 years and a fine ranging from RM20,000 (S$6,436) to RM50,000.

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