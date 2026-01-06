Singer Henry Lau apologises during concert at MBS: 'I hope no other singer will perform in this place again'

Canadian singer-songwriter Henry Lau apologised to fans during his recent concert at Marina Bay Sands (MBS), after realising he could not see sections of the audience due to the venue setup.

Multiple fans such as TikToker @mcfleryee posted videos of the apology, showing Lau walking along the stage with a violin in hand as he addressed the audience at Sands & Expo Convention Centre on Jan 3.

"There's a big problem. I can't see any of you," he says, gesturing to the audience at the venue, which combined Halls D, E, and F on level B2.

"If I'm standing here, they can't see me, nobody can see me," Lau adds, pointing to a section of the audience.

"I apologise for this situation. I hope that after today, no other singer, no other performer, will perform in this place again," he says, explaining in Mandarin that it was out of respect for fans and artistes, as the crowd cheers in response.

Lau also thanks MBS and Singland Festival for organising the event, adding that "it's not anyone's fault".

Fans slam poor venue setup

Another dissatisfied fan, @itsyixin4, posted a video of the concert, noting that a pillar was "right smack in the centre", sarcastically adding that the "incredibly long stage" was "perfect for a soloist to get his daily steps in".

Lau was one of the performers at a three-day music festival held at MBS, featuring global artists such as K-pop star Rain and Taiwanese singer Terry Lin, to celebrate the new year. Concertgoers paid between $98 and $328 for tickets.

In a promotional video posted on Jan 3, organisers Singland Festival boasted of a "360 degree stage, closer views, and immersive moments designed to bring artists and fans closer than ever".

The event earlier made headlines when Rain was criticised for "lecturing" a New Year's Eve audience he felt was too quiet.

The following performance on Jan 2 by Terry Lin, who performed at the same venue as Lau, also saw fans complaining about poor crowd management and obstructed views.

Singland Festival apologises

In response to Stomp's queries, a spokesperson from Singland Festival apologised to audiences, artistes, and partners for logistical issues during the event, adding that the company will review the planning and execution of the event.

Singland Festival did not respond to queries on the rationale behind choosing Sands & Expo Convention Centre as the festival venue.

'Clear disrespect' to performers

In a similar post by TikToker @ernestfung73 on Jan 4 which garnered over 91,800 views, netizens agreed that they felt "deeply disappointed" at how the evening played out.

"The issue isn't the location or how famous the performers are—it's whether the venue is fit for the performance. Responsible organizers must get this right," one user chimed in, adding that anything less is "clear disrespect" to performers and the audience.

"It's not a theatre, it's only an exhibition hall," another netizen noted.

