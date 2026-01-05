Spotlight shining into audience's eyes and other woes at Terry Lin concert: 'Can see speakers only'

People attending Taiwanese singer Terry Lin's concert at Marina Bay Sands on Jan 2 said they were left frustrated by poor crowd management, seating confusion and obstructed views.

Stomper Wong and Annie said several issues marred what was meant to be a highly anticipated evening.

Wong told Stomp he had purchased an SVIP B ticket priced at $328 to see Lin, nicknamed the "Emperor of Live Vocals".

The Stomper griped about seating arrangements, claiming seats were not clearly labelled.

"'SVIP B' seats are not indicated. Instead, we are told to look for 'SVIP 3' and 'SVIP 4'," he said, adding that many concertgoers struggled to locate their seats and were unable to settle in on time.

Based on the seating map on Klook, section SVIP B is situated next to the stage.

The concert was scheduled to start at 8pm but began only at around 8.40pm, said Wong. During the delay, the audience was shown "useless" advertisements.

Furthermore, he said pillars, lighting and sound systems blocked his view of the stage.

"I could not even see the projection TV in front. The ones on the left and right are too far away," said the Stomper.

"We had to turn behind 180 degrees to see the projection TV and spotlight shine into audience's eyes."

Sharing photos of the view of the stage, Wong commented: "We can see speakers only. Terry Lin better be taller than the speakers."

He also noted that even the singer himself "jokingly complained" about the stage setup during the show, observing that the stage was so long it felt like an airport runway.

PHOTO: STOMP

Another concertgoer, Annie, told Stomp: "Yes, while there are large screens around the area, I did not pay $204 to watch a large-screen movie.

"I paid to watch Terry Lin, but felt disappointed by the seating arrangements. And I don't think the organisers are showing due respect to Terry Lin and his fans with this seating arrangement."

Online, similar complaints surfaced after the concert.

Facebook user Louise Looi expressed her irritation at the concert delays, writing: "Why the arrangement so bad until I need to arrive my house by using the last MRT? This is something the organiser shall improve. I watched other concerts and do no have this kind of issue."

Other netizens also commented on poor stage design, obstructed views and "unsatisfactory" seating arrangements.

Facebook user Rtxed Xue called it the "worst concert experience", explaining: "The stage was too long and too high, causing me sitting two rows near to the front being obstructed by the sound system.

"The singer needed to walk from one end to another to interact with the audience, which made his singing quality not on par."

Terry Lin performed in Singapore as part of the Singland Festival held at Marina Bay Sands, which was touted by the venue as "Singapore's Biggest Indoor New Year Celebration 2026".

The Jan 2 concert marked Lin's first performance in Singapore in nine years. The 59-year-old Taiwanese singer has been nominated five times for the Golden Melody Awards' Best Mandarin Male Artist.

Lin was not the only performer who had trouble with the stage set-up.

Canadian singer-songwriter Henry Lau, who was formerly a member of Super Junior M, apologised to fans for "this situation" during his performance at Singland Festival on Jan 3.

"I hope that after today, no other singer, no other performer, will perform in this place again," added Lau.

Ironically, Singland Festival had earlier bragged in a promotional video about the "360° stage, closer views, and immersive moments designed to bring artists and fans closer than ever".

Stomp has reached out to Singland Festival for comment.

