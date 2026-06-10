Firefighters carrying the woman on a stretcher down a wooded area in Kanching Forest Eco Park on June 6.

Singaporean woman rescued after fall at waterfall in Malaysia’s Selangor state

Daniel Lai

The Straits Times

June 8, 2026

A Singaporean woman was rescued after she fell at a popular waterfall in Malaysia’s Selangor state on J une 6 .

The incident took place at Kanching Forest Eco Park , located near the town of Rawang, according to a Facebook post by the Rawang Fire and Rescue Department the same day.

In its post, the rescue department said its Alpha Team attended to a special services case involving a Singaporean female who had a fall there.

It said the team carried out a rescue operation and successfully brought her down safely from the area, and added that she was handed to the Malaysian Ministry of Health for examination and “further action”.

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The extent of her injuries and circumstances behind her fall were not disclosed by the authorities.

Photos that accompanied the rescue department’s post show firefighters carrying the woman on a stretcher down a wooded area.

Another photo shows the woman on a stretcher with her head bandaged, while she was being attended to.

“The rescue operation was completed smoothly, thanks to the cooperation of all parties involved,” the post said in Malay.

Rawang Fire and Rescue Department’s Team Alpha were deployed to the rescue operation. PHOTO: RAWANG FIRE AND RESCUE DEPARTMENT/FACEBOOK

People have been injured from falls at the eco park in previous years.

In 2025, a New Zealand woman had to be rescued by eight firefighters after she fell 6m , The Star reported.

She suffered injuries to her left hand, leg and her back.

In its June 6 post, the rescue department urged people visiting the waterfalls to prioritise their safety by following warning signs, wearing appropriate footwear and avoiding activities in slippery, rocky and hazardous areas.

It said children should be supervised by their parents or guardians at all times. It also advised visitors not to take part in activities that could endanger themselves, in particular, during bad weather or after rainfall.

“Safety is everyone’s responsibility,” said the rescue department. “Always stay vigilant and prioritise life over taking unnecessary risks.”

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