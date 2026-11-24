Liew Shuik Chin, 59, reportedly died after falling ill when he arrived at the Everest Base Camp.

Ariel Quek

The Straits Times

Nov 23, 2026

A Singaporean man died on Nov 15 after he reportedly became unwell while on an expedition to the Everest Base Camp.

The man, Liew Shuik Chin, became unwell after he reached the camp, which is over 5,000m above sea level, according to a post in Adventure Village, a Facebook group on travel- and adventure-related matters, and the Tourism Times, a Nepalese online news publication focusing on travel and tourism.

The 59-year-old man, who was also known as Jason, had collapsed on the way to a lower altitude to seek medical help while accompanied by others, but efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, according to the Facebook post and the online news report.

“Jason’s passing is a great loss to his family, friends and the hiking community,” the Facebook post said.

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“We will remember him as a wonderful gentleman who shared our passion for the mountains and the spirit of adventure that brought us together,” it added.

Liew Shuik Chin reportedly became unwell after he reached the camp, which is over 5,000m above sea level. PHOTO: ADVENTURE VILLAGE/FACEBOOK

Speaking to The Straits Times on Nov 23, Liew’s youngest sister, who wanted to be known only as Trissie, described Liew as a quiet, kind and homely man.

The third of four siblings, Liew is also survived by his parents, who are in their 80s, according to Trissie.

In addition to trekking and working as a civil engineer, Liew was an active volunteer with a charity here, and had done volunteer work in Vietnam as well, said Trissie.

For the 40-year-old actress, Liew was her comfort person with whom she would sit at family gatherings, bonding over a shared love for the outdoors.

“He’s the sibling I would turn to whenever I had problems,” she said.

“I am actually very at peace that he has chosen Everest to be the last place he would be in,” she added. “It’s just a bit sad that we won’t be able to do more treks together.”

In 2025, Trissie and Liew went to Manang in Nepal on a trek on the Annapurna mountain range, one that Liew had done before, for about 10 days.

“He didn’t want me to be alone, so he came along and gave me the freedom to plan everything,” she said.

“So I would say he’s a very caring man, but he doesn’t force his way. He shows his care in the most subtle way, but you feel it.”

There, Trissie saw a different side of her brother, who she said could be uptight at times.

“I like to do jump shots. He was watching me do it until he suddenly said he wants to do it too,” she recalled fondly. “It made me feel cute.”

Trissie and Liew went to Manang in Nepal on a trek on the Annapurna mountain range, one that Liew had done before, for about 10 days. PHOTO: COURTESY OF TRISSIE

According to Trissie, Liew had been planning the trip to Everest Base Camp since 2025, having previously done the Annapurna Circuit Trek in 2024.

The renowned trekking route takes about two to three weeks to complete, and takes trekkers up as high as 5,416m at the Thorong La Pass.

“Everest was something on his bucket list,” she said. “I guess he picked his place.”

ST has contacted Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Nepal Tourism Board and travel agency Adventures Unlimited for more information.

According to the Nepal Tourism Board, the Everest Base Camp is one of the most visited regions in the Himalayas. The two-week trek starts and finishes at Lukla, an airstrip to the south of the region also known as the “Gateway to Everest”. Most trekkers fly to Lukla to begin the trek.

In September, a 50-year-old Singaporean man died while descending from an acclimatisation climb during an expedition on Mount Manaslu in Nepal.

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