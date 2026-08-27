Singaporean injured after tour bus overturns on Malaysia’s North-South Expressway near Melaka

The bus was travelling from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur when the accident occurred.

Marisa Yeo

The Straits Times

Aug 26, 2026

A 62-year-old Singaporean was injured after a tour bus veered off the side of the road before overturning on Malaysia’s North-South Expressway near Jasin in Melaka on Aug 26.

Two others were also injured in the accident – a 59-year-old Malaysian tour guide and a 42-year-old British national, Malaysian news agency Bernama reported.

Jasin district police chief Lee Robert said the police were alerted to the incident at about 5am on Aug 26.

The bus, which was carrying 12 people, was travelling from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur when the accident occurred at the 177.6km mark on the expressway, said Bernama.

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Preliminary investigations found that a lorry ahead of the bus had slowed down, Lee said.

“The bus driver tried to avoid hitting the lorry before veering off the road to the left,” Malaysian news agency The Vibes reported him as saying.

Photographs taken at the scene by the Jasin district police show a bus lying on its side on a grass patch next to the road.

In the photos, the logo of bus company Cityline can be seen on both the front and back of the vehicle. A Singapore phone number is listed under the logo on the back.

The driver was not injured, and neither were the other eight passengers, said Lee.

According to The Vibes, the tour guide injured his leg, while the other two female victims sustained head injuries.

They were all taken to Jasin Hospital for treatment.

Malaysia-based Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz posted a video on Facebook at 4.46am that morning, with a note saying that his cousin had been on the bus.

The video shows still images of a bus lying on its side. In one photo, people can be seen sitting on the grass near the vehicle, while another shows the bus with an open hatch on the top of it facing the road.

The Cityline logo is visible in one of the images.

The reel also shows a clip of the interior of the bus after it overturned. A man in a T-shirt and shorts is seen climbing out of the open hatch towards the road. Several cars can be seen passing by in the background.

The Straits Times has reached out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cityline for comment.

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