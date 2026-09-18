Singaporean dies while climbing mountain in Nepal

The 50-year-old man reportedly died at an altitude of around 6,000m, after he felt uncomfortable while descending from an acclimatisation climb.

Ann Chen

The Straits Times

Sept 17, 2026

A Singaporean has died on the morning of Sept 17 while climbing Mount Manaslu in Nepal.

The 50-year-old man reportedly died at an altitude of around 6,000m, after he felt uncomfortable while descending from an acclimatisation climb, various Nepal-based media outlets reported on the same day.

When contacted, the Nepal Tourist Police told The Straits Times that it was informed of the incident by 8K Expeditions, the company that the Singaporean was travelling with, on the morning of Sept 17.

The tourist police referred ST to the Nepal Tourism Board, which confirmed the death.

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Lakpa Sherpa, founder of 8K Expeditions, told ST in a call on Sept 17 that the expedition started in Kathmandu on Sept 2.

The Singaporean hiked up to Mount Manaslu’s Camp Two on Sept 16 and stayed there overnight, Lakpa said.

The man started descending from the camp on the morning of Sept 17.

During the descent, he sat down to rest but lost his pulse within a minute, according to Lakpa.

The Singaporean was then attended to by a doctor and other climbers but later died, according to The Himalayan Times, which reported that the man’s family has been informed.

A helicopter is being mobilised to bring the man’s body to Kathmandu, but the process has been hampered by poor conditions on the mountain, Lakpa said.

At 8,163m above sea level, Mount Manaslu is the eighth-highest mountain in the world and about 140km to 180km directly north-west of capital Kathmandu.

ST has reached out to the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the High Commission of Singapore in New Delhi for more information.

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