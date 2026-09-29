Singapore muay thai fighter, 24, dies after ‘Fight for Hope’ tournament, police confirm

The 24-year-old man was conveyed unconscious to hospital after taking part in the tournament.

Melvyn Teoh

The Straits Times

Sept 28, 2026

A 24-year-old muay thai fighter has died after being taken to hospital following a Sept 12 bout at the AMC 13 – Fight for Hope tournament at the National Stadium, the police confirmed on Sept 28.

A report was lodged at about 8am on Sept 13 over an incident involving the man, who was conveyed unconscious to hospital after taking part in the tournament, said the police in a statement.

“The 24-year-old man subsequently passed away,” the statement added, which did not identify the fighter or confirm when he died.

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected and investigations are ongoing.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The Straits Times had earlier reported that the Singaporean, who trained at muay thai gym Fitness Asia, was in critical condition after suffering a head injury and was warded in the intensive care unit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force had said it received a call for assistance at 1 Stadium Drive at about 7.05pm on Sept 12, and took one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Singapore Muaythai Association (SMA) president Mike Tang had earlier told ST that the bout was a match-up between two athletes and was stopped by the referee in the third round “in the interest of the athlete’s safety”.

He said reports that there had been a knockout in the ring were incorrect.

“Both athletes were present for the announcement of the result and subsequently exited the ring unassisted,” said Tang then.

“One of the athletes then required medical attention, and he was promptly assisted by on-site medics and subsequently conveyed by ambulance to the hospital.”

The SMA said it had started a formal review of the incident and was working with the relevant parties to establish the circumstances surrounding it.

AMC 13 – Fight for Hope is a muay thai festival organised by the SMA in support of the Breast Cancer Foundation Singapore.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.