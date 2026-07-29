Singapore influencer shocked to find 3 men inside her Bali villa: ‘Pretty sure it’s illegal’

Naploes said she was relaxing when her travel companion suddenly pointed out that there were three men in the villa.

A Singapore influencer got a fright while holidaying in Bali after discovering three men inside the villa she was staying in with a female friend.

TikToker @naploes, also known as Natalie Naploes, shared in a video that she was “chilling” in the living room of the villa while her friend, Charlotte, was in her room when Charlotte abruptly raised the alarm that there were three men in the villa.

At first, she thought her friend was joking, but when she stood up to look, she saw the men within the villa’s compound.

“So I went out to confront them and I was like, ‘Sorry, what are you guys doing here?’”

Naploes, who was recently in the news for returning to a Clarke Quay outlet to pay for fries she had forgotten to pay for, said two of the men quickly walked away.

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She then ran back into the living room to grab her phone and recorded the third man.

The video then cuts to show a man whose back is facing her as she asks him: “Were you guys supposed to come?”

The man, who is holding a pool net and a coiled hose, replies: “I go, ya. Finished, ya.”

Believing he was pretending to clean the pool, Naploes tells him: “Please don’t come in like that without letting us know.”

As he makes his way out, he appears to say something indistinct that sounds like “stop filming”. Another man is also seen briefly at the entrance.

“Hi, please let us know before they come,” she tells him.

Reflecting on the incident, she said: “So God knows what their true intentions were.”

She speculated that the men might have thought nobody was in because she and her friend had gone out for lunch earlier.

“I’m pretty sure it’s illegal to just enter someone’s villa like that,” she said, adding: “They came in at like 4pm? To clean the pool?” in the subtitles.

The incident left her shaken.

“Now I’m scared and I’m paranoid,” she said. “I put up a chopping board by the door so that they cannot, like, push the door open,” she said, showing how she wedged a chopping board between the door and its handles.

The 85-second video, which was shared on July 26, has so far garnered more than 267,200 views, 12,700 reactions and nearly 200 comments.

Netizens debate over incident

Many netizens said they would have been alarmed by the unexpected visitors.

“THAT’S SO SCARY OMG!!!! Freaking messed up, what the hell,” said a TikTok user, while another said: “Girl, I would’ve been so angry.”

One added: “ You’re so brave for confronting them. Be careful.”

Others, however, downplayed her concerns, suggesting the men were likely villa staff carrying out routine maintenance.

“They didn’t break in. It is a common thing. They are cleaners — they usually clean the pool, etc, when guests are asleep early morning, one commenter wrote. “Stop making such a big deal of it.”

Another said: “That’s how things work in Bali. My pool guys also like that. They show up randomly to clean. Yours ran away because you were screaming and they scared of you.”

“They seem to just be cleaning crew, and there was some miscomm. BUT STILL!! Why did they just enter like this? Why didn’t the villa host inform in advance?” asked one.

Another netizen, who said they were Indonesian, argued that the men should not have entered the villa without permission.

“Even if they are the real housekeeping staff, entering your villa without your knowledge is wrong. They must knock and ask for permission first. If there is no answer, it means they are not allowed to enter.”

Several netizens also shared similar experiences in Bali.

“The same thing happened to me and my friends when we stayed at Seminyak! And the place looks exactly like yours! First it was the cleaning lady, then a guy came to drop things off into the ‘store’ that was in the villa,” recalled a commenter. “Asked the host, the host said they were his staff just doing their jobs.”

Others said they would rather stay in hotels, while one advised: “Always rent villas with proper hospitality services whereby they have staff on location 24/7. Private villas are never safe.”

When asked in the comments whether the villa had a lock, Naploes replied that it did. “They had the keys to the door.”

Stomp has reached out to Naploes for more details.

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