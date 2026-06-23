Singapore-bound SIA flight delayed 6 hours in Kuala Lumpur due to deflated tyres, bad weather

Flight SQ113 was scheduled to take off at 2.35pm on June 21, but departed only at 8.27pm.

Ann Neo and Alessia Mah

The Straits Times

June 22, 2026

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore was delayed for about six hours on June 21 , after the plane encountered tyre issues while landing in the Malaysian capital on an earlier flight the same day.

Flight SQ113 was scheduled to take off from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 2.35pm , but departed only at 8.27pm with 143 passengers and eight crew on board, an SIA spokesperson said in a media reply. It arrived in Singapore at 9.38pm the same night.

“Singapore Airlines can confirm that two tyres on a Boeing 737-8 aircraft operating flight SQ114 from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur on June 21 deflated after landing at Kuala Lumpur International Airport,” the spokesperson said.

“As the aircraft had to be towed to a remote parking bay, all 152 customers and eight crew disembarked and travelled to the airport terminal by bus.”

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The spokesperson added that a replacement plane had to be flown to Kuala Lumpur for the return flight, and SIA provided refreshments and assistance, including rebooking connecting flights where required.

According to flight tracking websites, the replacement plane arrived at 6.29pm .

“SIA sincerely apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused. The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority,” the spokesperson said, adding that the tyres on the affected plane have since been replaced and it will return to service soon.

It was the second time in nine days that a Singapore Airlines flight to Kuala Lumpur has encountered tyre issues.

Local news website AsiaOne reported on June 14 that flight SQ114 had a burst tyre incident when landing at KLIA on June 13 , with the aircraft reportedly towed to the gate only about six hours after it landed.

For the June 21 incident, passengers were told in a text message, seen by The Straits Times, at around 2.20pm that the flight time had been revised to 4.35pm due to “technical reasons on (the aircraft’s) preceding sector”.

The flight was further pushed back to 7.10pm in a subsequent text message to affected passengers, with the airline attributing the delay to “technical reasons”.

The flight was then delayed again due to inclement weather in Singapore, pushing its eventual departure time to 8.27pm, the airline’s spokesperson said.

One affected passenger who spoke to ST said she had tried to get on a separate 4.30pm SIA flight to Singapore, but was told it was fully booked and that she would need to wait for a replacement aircraft for her original flight.

“I just wanted to get back early,” she said.

During the nearly five-hour wait in the terminal, SIA gave her and others who were affected snack bags and RM50 (S$15.70) meal vouchers.

She boarded the plane at about 7pm, but the flight did not take off till about 8.30pm. Passengers on board were informed that the delay was due to bad weather in Singapore, and provided with snacks and drinks.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics flight

Singapore Airlines

delay

damage

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.