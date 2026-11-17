The regulator had issued Simba a Show Cause Notice to explain and contest the allegations by Nov 16.

Sarah Koh

The Straits Times

Nov 17, 2026

Simba has admitted to intentional misuse of spectrum bands and failure to comply with an order from the authorities, following a series of accusations made in October by the country’s telecoms regulator.

In an Australian Securities Exchange filing on Nov 17, Simba’s parent company Tuas said that the telco’s director Richard Tan, who is based in Singapore, will resign subject to regulatory approval, and new directors will be appointed.

It is unclear whether Tan will also step down from his role as chief executive of Simba. ST has contacted the telco for more information.

It added that it did not contest the allegations of unauthorised use of the 2,100 megahertz (MHz) band spectrum for 4G, and of unauthorised use of the 2,340MHz to 2360MHz band spectrum at about 92 sites for intermittent periods between 2023 and 2026.

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These instances are alleged to have been intentional and approved by Simba’s senior management.

The telco also admitted to unauthorised deployment of 5G network equipment at two locations in 2023, and failure to comply with a production order issued by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

“Simba has informed the IMDA of the circumstances surrounding the unauthorised use of the bands, and the remediation steps put in place by Simba to seek to prevent recurrence,” said Tuas.

“As the matter remains under consideration by the IMDA and no findings have been made or confirmed, Tuas does not intend to provide further comment on the matters raised in this announcement.”

IMDA assigns spectrum frequencies – which are invisible air waves that carry the signals communication systems rely on – to mobile operators in Singapore. Telcos are allowed to use only the spectrum frequency assigned to them.

The regulator had issued Simba a Show Cause Notice to explain and contest the allegations by Nov 16. If Simba fails to explain itself, the telco’s spectrum rights could be suspended or cancelled. The telco might be fined up to $1 million or 10% of its annual Singapore revenue, whichever is higher.

The regulator could also cancel or suspend Simba’s telco licence, or a part of it, or cut the duration of its licence.

The notice escalates an ongoing probe by IMDA into Simba.

In May, it was disclosed that Simba is being investigated by the regulator for unauthorised spectrum use, which contributed to the collapse of the telco’s proposed $1.4 billion acquisition of M1.

Legal experts have said that issuing a Show Cause Notice to a telco is considered a serious step taken by the regulator. Such a notice suggests that IMDA has moved beyond a preliminary inquiry and is considering whether there are grounds for adverse action to be taken against the telco.

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