Singapore Airlines has clarified why their Muslim meals are not halal-certified in response to online discussions by Muslim netizens. PHOTOS: LIANHEZAOBAO, SPH FILE PHOTO

SIA responds to claims that Muslim meals aren’t halal, says ingredients are from halal-certified suppliers

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has clarified why in-flight Muslim meals are not halal-certified despite being prepared with ingredients from halal-certified suppliers, following online discussion about the legitimacy of meals served under the airline’s ‘Muslim meal’ option.

The conversation was prompted by a post from Threads user @opsieeedaisyyyy, who asked SIA cabin crew whether they heated halal meals in the same oven as meals containing pork. The user explained in the comments that her flight with a Middle Eastern airline, whose meals are halal by default, was cancelled, and she was looking for a replacement.

The post attracted over 3,400 likes and 720 comments, with users sharing their experiences ordering religious meal options onboard SIA flights, including Kosher meals.

“If you’re in doubt, my advice is don’t eat. Order cup noodles, which have the halal logo, chips or snacks for a long flight. I usually eat fish or seafood or else order a Muslim meal before a flight,” one Threads user shared.

Meals not certified due to in-flight preparation methods: SIA

In response to Stomp’s queries, an SIA spokesperson confirmed that Muslim meal options served by SIA are prepared without pork, lard, or alcohol. Ingredients are also obtained from halal-certified suppliers.

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“However, these meals are not halal-certified, as the serviceware used is not segregated by meal type and the meals are reheated in the same ovens as other in-flight meals,” the spokesperson said.

Several Threads users claiming to be SIA cabin crew confirmed that halal meals and non-halal meals are heated up together, though there are procedures to ensure no cross-contamination occurs.

“First we will check with the passenger if it is the right meal that they ordered. Then we will use a different oven to heat the meal if available. But if all the ovens are occupied. We will put the religious meal on the top rung of the oven,” one user explained.

Measures in place to prevent cross contamination

@halalsg — an official account run by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) — also reposted the discussion, clarifying that an airline being “not halal-certified” does not mean the food is not halal.

Muslim meals, also known as MOML, are prepared in local halal-certified establishments before they are loaded onto aircraft departing Singapore.

“What happens on board is more about handling and reheating, not cooking from scratch. While the ovens may be shared, flights generally have procedures in place to prevent cross-mixing, for example, sealed meals and proper handling,” MUIS wrote.

Passengers who require halal meals should request for a MOML under the special meals option at least 24 hours before take off, according to SIA guidelines.

Lastly, MUIS advised passengers to check the ingredients, reach out to the airline before their flight, and avoid the meal if they are still unsure.

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