SIA passenger drops ring into plane seat, air crew’s makeshift tool saves the day

“POV: your ring falls into the depths of your plane seat and the entire cabin crew launches a rescue mission”.

A woman’s ring slipped into the cracks of her seat on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight, but cabin crew successfully retrieved it using an improvised tool.

In a post on July 14, TikTok user @cforcassan shared footage of the cabin crew carrying out the “rescue mission” with the help of a sickle-like device that they fashioned themselves.

SIA crew saves the day with DIY hack

In the video, a stewardess is seen bending a thin metal strip into the shape of a hook, before securing it to two chopsticks, creating a hook-like instrument.

Another steward was then seen crouching beneath the seat, using a flashlight and the makeshift tool to retrieve the ring.

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The “rescue mission” turned out successful, with the TikToker later showing the ring safely back on her finder.

Stomp has reached out to cforcassan for comment.

Netizens commend SIA service

The TikTok clip, titled “POV: your ring falls into the depths of your plane seat and the entire cabin crew launches a rescue mission”, has garnered over 75,000 likes and dozens of comments.

Several netizens praised the cabin crew’s service and ingenuity, commending them for going the extra mile.

“Really no service like SQ service,” a user commented, while another told the TikToker to write a compliment on the SIA feedback form.

“I would have gotten on my knees to say thank you,” a commenter wrote.

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