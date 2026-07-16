Short, thundery showers are expected over some parts of Singapore.

Short, thundery showers expected in second half of July; days to remain warm

Alessia Mah

The Straits Times

July 16, 2026

Short, thundery showers are expected over some parts of Singapore between the late morning and afternoon on most days for the second half of July.

On one or two days, there may be widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers, the Meteorological Service Singapore said in its fortnightly weather advisory on July 16.

Temperatures during the day could also exceed 34 deg C on some days and remain warm on some nights.

The current south-west monsoon conditions are forecast to continue over Singapore and the surrounding region, with the low-level winds blowing from the south-east or south-west on most days.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region, as well as Sumatra squalls, may bring islandwide thundery showers and gusty winds during the pre-dawn and early morning hours on one or two days during this period.

The total rainfall is forecast to be near average over most parts of the island, the Met Service said.

The daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days. It could also slightly exceed 34 deg C on days with less cloud cover.

A few nights may be warm and humid, with temperatures remaining above 28 deg C, particularly over the southern and eastern coastal areas of the island.

Reviewing the weather for the first half of July, the Met Service said short, localised thundery showers fell over parts of the island during the late morning and afternoon on most days.

On July 7, moderate to heavy thundery showers affected many parts of Singapore in the morning and early afternoon.

The daily total rainfall of 125.5mm recorded around Jurong West on that day was the highest for the first half of July.

Rainfall was below average for most parts of Singapore during the fortnight. The area around Sentosa registered rainfall of 80 per cent below average, while the area around Jurong West registered rainfall of 108 per cent above average.

Daily maximum temperatures ranged between 32 deg C and 34 deg C on most days during this period.

However, it hit 34 deg C or above on three days, with the highest reading of 34.4 deg C recorded in Sembawang on July 4 and Scotts Road on July 15.

In May, the Met Service and National Environment Agency said that there is an increased risk of the Republic being affected by haze from June to October, as El Nino is expected to develop and coincide with another climate phenomenon, the Indian Ocean Dipole.

Warmer and drier conditions are also expected owing to both climate phenomena.

“With an expected El Nino and a potential positive IOD (Indian Ocean Dipole), the dry season this year could be more intense and prolonged compared with recent years and extend into October,” the two authorities warned.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.