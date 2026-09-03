A 59-year-old man will be charged in court on Sept 3 for his suspected involvement in a case of loan shark harassment in Choa Chu Kang.

Shoes scattered outside Choa Chu Kang unit with bicycle lock left on rack, man arrested for loan shark harassment

A 59-year-old man will be charged in court on Sept 3 for his suspected involvement in a case of loan shark harassment in Choa Chu Kang.

The police said they were alerted to the case on Aug 31 at about 8.55pm, in which the shoes on a shoe rack outside a Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5 residential unit were scattered all over the floor.

A bicycle lock was also left behind on the shoe rack.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division established the man’s identity and arrested him on Sept 1.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that he is believed to be involved in other cases of loan shark harassment,” said the police in a news release.

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For first-time offenders, the offence of loan shark harassment carries a fine between $5,000 and $50,000, with up to five years' imprisonment and up to six strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance for loan shark harassment activities.

“Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disrupt public safety and security will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law,” they added.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loan sharks and not to work with or assist them in any way. Call ‘999’ if you suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loan-sharking activities.

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