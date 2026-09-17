The woman said she had made plans to end her life, but a passer-by stopped to save her.

‘She gave me another chance to live’: Woman seeks stranger who saved her from jumping into Jurong Lake

A woman who had overdosed and was about to jump into Jurong Lake was pulled back by a passer-by — and she is now trying to find the stranger who saved her life.

Faith (not her real name), a childcare teacher and mother of two, said the incident happened after a difficult period in her life. Two weeks prior, she had fallen while walking and suffered a muscle contusion, leading to days of back pain and growing frustration over the slow recovery.

Speaking to Stomp, she said the injury left her struggling to do things she normally could. The emotional toll of caring for her nine-month-old infant and nine-year-old son also weighed on her, on top of the guilt over taking medical leave when manpower was tight at work.

“Instead of seeing the time off as something I needed to recover, I felt that I was letting everyone down,” she reflected.

“I was so focused on being productive and fulfilling my responsibilities that I stopped recognising that I was also someone who needed care.”

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Faith described feeling “useless” and “like a burden” to her family, colleagues, and those around her at the time.

“I was in an extremely dark place mentally and felt that I had reached a point where I could no longer cope,” she explained.

Stranger pulls her back from jumping into lake

On the evening of Aug 28, Faith sent her husband what she intended to be a final message. Alarmed by the text, he made a police report.

While receiving multiple calls from the police who were trying to locate her, she contacted her sister and apologised, asking her to help take care of her children.

At that point, I genuinely believed I was making things easier for everyone. I could not see how much my absence would hurt the people who loved me.

At around 7 to 8pm, Faith found herself on the edge of the lake, overdosed and preparing to jump in — but a passer-by intervened.

The woman, whom she recalled was named Bonnie Wong and appeared to be in her 40s, grabbed onto her and stayed with her on the boardwalk as she cried uncontrollably.

She recalled that the woman comforted her, called the ambulance and police, and waited with her until paramedics arrived.

“What I remember most clearly was Bonnie repeatedly telling me that my children needed me and that I needed to live,” Faith said.

At that moment, I could not see my own worth. She reminded me of something I had completely lost sight of.

She also recalled another woman helping her that evening, though she could not remember her name.

Admitted to psychiatric ward after incident

Faith said she was then taken to the hospital, where she spent about a week in a psychiatric ward.

There, she attended group therapy, spoke with other patients, and met others experiencing different mental health struggles. She was eventually discharged on Sept 9.

Reflecting on the incident, Faith said she was grateful to be alive and thankful to those who helped her through recovery.

Since her discharge, Faith said she has been taking things slowly and trying to process and make sense of the episode. She has since resigned from her teaching position.

Hopes to find woman who saved her

The experience also made Faith rethink the culture of productivity in Singapore, explaining that her work, though meaningful, was physically and emotionally exhausting.

Coupled with caring for family members at home, she felt that working parents could easily burn out without recognising it.

“There is often no real moment where you get to stop and breathe,” she said. “Being productive is important, but our well-being should not be the price we pay for productivity.”

I survived, and now I want to use my experience to remind other people that it is okay to pause, ask for help, and choose to stay.

Moving forward, Faith hopes to tap into her experience to advocate for mental health awareness, encouraging people to prioritise their mental well-being before reaching a point of crisis.

For now, she wants to find the woman who saved her to express her gratitude.

“She was a stranger to me, but she gave me another chance to live. I hope one day I can meet her and tell her that I am alive, that I am with my children, and that I will always be grateful for what she did for me.”

If you were one of the individuals who intervened that day, please email stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp us at 9384 3761.

Helplines

Mental well-being

National helpline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)

Counselling

Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293

Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990

Online resources

mindline.sg/fsmh

eC2.sg

tinklefriend.sg

chat.mentalhealth.sg

carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)

limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)

shanyou.org.sg

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.