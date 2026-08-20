Passport scan autofill will be made available to travellers for faster submission.

SG Arrival Card to get refreshed interface with 19 language options, passport scan autofill

Ann Chen

The Straits Times

Aug 20, 2026

The Singapore Arrival Card (SGAC) will be refreshed with a new look, with 19 languages available and passport scan autofill made available to travellers for faster submission.

The new features will be available on both the MyICA mobile app and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s (ICA) website.

The current SGAC supports 12 language options and the additional languages are: Bahasa Indonesia, Dutch, Arabic, Spanish, Russian, Filipino and Italian.

In reply to queries from The Straits Times, ICA said: “The enhancements are part of ICA’s continual efforts to review and improve our services, making travel and immigration processes more seamless, convenient and user-friendly for travellers.”

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Travellers can try the features on the website from Aug 26, ICA said in a Facebook post on Aug 19.

SGAC is a mandatory health declaration that all travellers must submit before arriving in Singapore, except those who are transiting without seeking immigration clearance, and residents who are travelling through the land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas.

The enhanced interface will also sport a more user-friendly design with “smoother, easier navigation”, ICA said in its post.

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