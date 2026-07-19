The World Cup screenings by the religious institutions are in addition to those held by commercial and community entities, and even at least one school.

Several mosques, church in Singapore to hold live screenings of World Cup final, third-place play-off

Alessia Mah

The Straits Times

July 18, 2026

Several mosques and at least one church in Singapore will hold live screenings of the final two matches of the World Cup in the wee hours of July 19 and 20.

The third-place play-off between France and England will kick off at 5am (Singapore time) on July 19, while the Spain-Argentina final starts at 3am (Singapore time) on July 20.

Masjid Khalid in Joo Chiat and An-Nur Mosque in Admiralty have also planned programmes for youths around the France-England game.

According to a post on Facebook, Masjid Khalid’s programme is open to up to 30 boys and men aged 15 to 25.

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Its event will kick off on the night of July 18 with an Islamic class, followed by recitations and prayers before and during the live telecast.

An-Nur Mosque will start the day on July 19 with prayers at 4am and its screening will be followed by a kick-about session from 9am. Its Facebook page indicated the event, Beyond 90 Minutes, was targeted at youths aged between 13 and 20.

In a media reply, an An-Nur Mosque spokesperson said the event is open to both boys and girls, with 20 having already signed up so far.

The mosque saw the quadrennial tournament as “a meaningful opportunity to engage youths through a shared interest in football”, according to the spokesperson, who added: “Beyond simply watching the match together, the programme aims to encourage more youths to step into the mosque and view it as a welcoming and comfortable space to gather, build friendships, and strengthen their connection with the Muslim community.

“Through initiatives like this, we also hope to foster long-term engagement by encouraging participants to join future mosque programmes and, eventually, inspire them to serve the community as volunteers or youth leaders within the mosque.”

Sultan Mosque, a Kampong Gelam icon, will begin its Beyond The Final event at 2am on July 20 with prayers before screening the final from 3am to 5.44am, when it will break for prayers.

In a media reply on July 18, a spokesperson for Sultan Mosque said more than 100 people have registered for the event which is open to everyone.

“Our hope is to provide an opportunity for the community to gather in a positive environment that combines shared interests with spiritual reflection,” the spokesperson said, adding that this is the first time the mosque is organising such an event.

The Church of The Immaculate Heart of Mary in Serangoon will also be screening the final with a community potluck on July 20, the first time it is organising such an event.

In a media reply, its head of parish communication, Henry Ramas, said about 70 people – an even mix of adults and children – had registered as at the afternoon of July 18. He added that the church expects around 100 to 130 attendees on the day.

The church’s Reverend Father Timothy Yeo, an avid football fan, had suggested hosting a World Cup final watch party as a “wonderful way to bring the community together in celebration”, Ramas said.

It would be a “low-barrier” opportunity to start conversations as well as “a safe, family-oriented” alternative to going to a pub, Ramas added.

The screenings by the religious institutions join those held by commercial and community entities, and even at least one school, as the World Cup, which began on June 11, reaches its climax.

Defending champions Argentina, led by its talisman Lionel Messi, are aiming to become only the third team in history to retain their World Cup title in New Jersey.

Spain, who won the tournament in 2010, are playing in the final for the first time since their victory in South Africa.

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