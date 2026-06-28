The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road traffic accident along Lorong Chuan at 12pm on June 28.

Service 136 bus windscreen smashed in Lorong Chuan accident, 2 bus passengers sent to hospital

Two people, aged 62 and 68, were sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after a service 136 bus and silver car were involved in a traffic accident at noon on June 28.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Lorong Chuan and Tai Yuan Heights at 12pm.

An eyewitness told Stomp that he heard a loud bang that shocked him.

He believed the car had been turning into Tai Yuan Heights, and the service 136 bus — operated by Go-Ahead Singapore — hit the car. A policeman subsequently assisted with diverting traffic.

“It created quite a long jam for those who are heading towards Serangoon Gardens because it’s a single lane for each direction,” he said.

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Based on photos and a video seen by Stomp, the windscreen of the bus appeared heavily damaged, with severe dents and cracks spreading from the bottom of the windscreen. The front engine hood appeared to have dislodged from the bus.

SCDF confirmed that it conveyed two persons to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Another person was assessed for minor injuries but the person declined to be sent to the hospital.

“A 63-year-old male bus driver is assisting with investigations,” said the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Stomp has reached out to Go-Ahead Singapore for additional comment.

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