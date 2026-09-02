The videos of a man throwing bags of rubbish outside his neighbour’s flat have revealed a months-long dispute.

Sengkang resident throws bags of rubbish along shared corridor after dispute with neighbour over PMAs and missing parcel

A resident in Sengkang resorted to throwing bags of rubbish outside his neighbour’s unit after a months-long dispute over personal mobility aids (PMAs) and missing items.

Several videos posted by TikTok user @softhearted_kelly from Aug 23 show a man walking across the corridor and throwing bags of rubbish outside her flat before returning to his unit. The videos went viral, with some amassing more than 500,000 views. The clips, however, have been removed as of Aug 31.

Some of the CCTV clips also captured loud exchanges between the neighbours involving vulgarities.

Some of the CCTV clips also captured shouting matches between the neighbours. PHOTO: REDDIT

How the dispute started

When Stomp visited the block, softhearted_kelly, who goes by Kelly Lee, said the dispute had been ongoing for months. She said her neighbour began throwing rubbish outside her unit in July, before it became a daily occurrence in August.

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The residents live in flats opposite each other on the 16th floor of an HDB rental block at 182 Rivervale Crescent.

The 36-year-old mother of three said that on one occasion shortly after she moved in November 2025, her seven-year-old daughter rode a scooter to the neighbour’s side of the corridor.

Apparently, as Lee’s daughter was making a lot of noise, the neighbour grew upset and told the child off. In what appeared to be an act of retaliation, Lee said her daughter took a parcel and a pair of shoes belonging to the neighbour and moved them elsewhere.

“She was being naughty,” Lee said.

Noticing that his parcel had gone missing, her neighbour reported the incident to Sengkang Town Council, after which Lee’s husband was notified. He subsequently called the neighbour to apologise.

Lee thought the issue had been resolved until she noticed that her family continued to be reported for other matters.

One of the complaints involved two PMAs parked outside her unit, which she moved downstairs after she received a request from the town council.

“My mum parked her PMAs outside our house because she really is a handicap. She just had an operation,” said Lee.

She said she also received noise complaints, which she dismissed when police officers visited her. She explained that two of her children are already 13 and 18 years old, and are thus unlikely to make a ruckus at home.

Lee said she even quit her job on Aug 24 to take care of her children amid the dispute.

Noise complaints, alleged racial slurs: Neighbour

Stomp also spoke to Lee’s neighbour, who wished to be known only as Mr A.

The 28-year-old, who says he has been living in the unit since 2012, said the dispute began shortly after Lee’s family moved in.

Mr A recalled performing a religious prayer ritual and burning incense sticks with his family one day. Despite keeping their unit’s door closed, Mr A said Lee, her husband, and their friends remarked that it was smelly, and even shouted vulgarities.

Recounting the incident involving the missing parcel and shoe, Mr A said he was willing to let the matter rest after Lee’s family apologised.

However, he alerted the town council after seeing five PMAs — instead of two, as Lee claimed — parked along the corridor and extending to the lift lobby.

“What if they catch fire?” he pointed out.

While he said Lee’s family moved the PMAs downstairs, Mr A claimed that the mobility devices subsequently reappeared in the corridor and were left there to charge.

Mr A also highlighted the excessive noise that came from Lee’s unit whenever they host late-night gatherings.

Began throwing rubbish in retaliation

In July, Mr A left bags of garbage by the rubbish chute near Lee’s unit. However, for unknown reasons, Mr A accused Lee and her husband of kicking the bags towards the lift lobby — footage of this was captured by Mr A’s CCTV.

Lee and her husband began kicking the bags towards the lift lobby. PHOTO: MR A

In retaliation, Mr A said he began throwing the bags of rubbish outside Lee’s unit over the next few months, and this even became a daily occurrence in August. He said he continued with the behaviour until Lee posted footage of their interaction on TikTok.

“I know I threw the rubbish,” Mr A said. “I know I was wrong, but they made me so angry.”

Mr A also admitted to removing and smashing Lee’s CCTV installed outside her front door after he saw the videos circulating online.

“I took the blue chair, climbed on top and pulled the camera. The camera I return to police already,” said Mr A.

Lee also recounted the same incident, saying she has installed another CCTV camera, this time positioned behind a window next to the front door.

She installed another CCTV camera inside her home, positioned by a window beside the front door. STOMP PHOTO: TRIXY TOH

Attended mediation session

In June, Mr A said the Housing Development Board (HDB) invited him and Lee to a mediation session at the Community Mediation Centre. However, he claimed he was not given a chance to properly voice his concerns, as one of the mediators kept interrupting him.

On the other hand, Lee said during the session that she was frustrated by the complaints, in particular over the PMAs, which she felt did not obstruct the common corridor.

Mr A said the mediation session ended without the parties reaching an agreement.

Dispute goes on

Lee said she plans on moving out, adding that HDB is currently helping her find another place for her family.

She added that she had sought legal advice and is currently awaiting updates.

Mr A, on the other hand, has reached out to the Sengkang Town Council and the Member of Parliament in charge of the constituency.

“I’m the only person caring for my mother. I’m the only one working. I’m very tired because of this neighbour, they’re giving me a lot of stress,” he said.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police confirmed that reports were lodged and that they are looking into the matter.

Stomp has reached out to the Sengkang Town Council for comment.

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