A TikToker was left puzzled after spotting green strips on the road.

Seen these green strips on the road? They’re not just for decoration

A TikToker was left puzzled after spotting green strips on the road.

In a video posted on Jul 5, TikTok user @rachurrr showed multiple green painted strips of varying widths on the roads in the Beo Crescent area.

The clip, titled, “What’s with all the new green roads?”, has since garnered over 51,000 views and more than 70 comments.

Part of LTA’s ‘Friendly Streets’ initiative

In January this year, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced its new “Friendly Streets” initiative to make streets safer and more pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly.

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These Friendly Streets are tailored to residents’ needs, and their features may differ from one precinct to another to better cater to each neighbourhood.

As part of the initiative, traffic-calming measures such as these green road strips have been introduced. They serve as visual cues to encourage motorists to slow down and give them more time to react to pedestrians.

Other features of the Friendly Streets include raised zebra crossings, signalised crossings with pedestrian priority, kerbless crossings, and more.

LTA first introduced the initiative in five pilot towns — Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok West, Tampines, Toa Payoh and West Coast. Works will begin at another 10 locations this year.

By 2030, all towns across Singapore are expected to have Friendly Streets.

‘I’m a driver and I didn’t know’

Several netizens said they were unaware of the initiative, while others pointed out that the green road strips are part of LTA’s Friendly Streets programme.

“I’m a driver and I didn’t know,” a commenter wrote.

“I live in Beo Crescent and I didn’t know they have this,” one said, while another said they were confused.

Several other netizens pointed out that these green road strips are part of LTA’s Friendly Streets initiative.

Others, however, were quick to joke about the markings, with one quipping: “It charges your car when you drive past”.

Another described the green road strips as a “Mario Kart speed boost”.

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