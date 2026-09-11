The security guard was sentenced to 10 months’ jail for molesting his colleague.

Security guard, 46, jailed 10 months for groping 73-year-old colleague’s breast while ‘massaging’ her back

A 46-year-old security guard was sentenced to 10 months’ jail after he molested his 73-year-old female colleague and forcibly hugged her while massaging her back.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the Singaporean man, who was working as a security guard at the time, faced two charges of outrage of modesty. He pleaded guilty to one of the charges on Sept 11, with the other taken into consideration during sentencing.

The victim was the offender’s 73-year-old colleague. A gag order was put in place to protect the victim’s identity.

Court documents revealed that the offender was working the morning shift with the victim on July 14, 2025.

At around 11am, while they were in the security room, the offender approached her from the right while she was seated. He began massaging her upper back without her consent, and moved his hands down to her lower back.

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The victim was frightened and angry by the man’s advances and was momentarily too shocked to react.

The offender then reached around to the front of the victim and groped her left breast. She tried to push his hand away twice, but was unsuccessful.

He also forcibly hugged her during the incident.

The offender only stopped when a vehicle arrived, prompting him to leave the security room and open the gate.

Assault lasted over 5 minutes

The man’s actions were captured by two CCTV cameras inside the security room.

Several days after the incident, on July 26, the victim made a police report.

The prosecutor said the offender had pretended to give the victim a massage to molest her, indicating that the offence was premeditated.

Furthermore, the incident lasted more than five minutes, and the offender touched multiple parts of the victim’s body.

The prosecution sought a jail term of between 10 and 12 months.

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