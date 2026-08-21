Search ongoing after crocodile sighted at Pandan Reservoir; water activities suspended

Authorities are searching the area after a crocodile sighting at Pandan Reservoir.

Clay Lim

The Straits Times

Aug 20, 2026

Water activities at Pandan Reservoir have been suspended after a crocodile was spotted on Aug 20, with the authorities launching search operations in the area.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, national water agency PUB and the National Parks Board (NParks) said in a joint statement that PUB was alerted to a crocodile sighting in the reservoir at about 3pm and NParks was informed.

PUB also informed the Singapore Rowing Association (SRA) and Singapore Canoe Federation (SCF), which conduct water activities at the reservoir, to suspend all activities.

PUB and NParks also said that they are conducting search and capture operations in the area.

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“Signage is also being installed around the reservoir to alert members of the public and advise them to exercise caution,” they added.

Based on a photo of the crocodile provided to PUB, the animal is likely to be an estuarine crocodile, a species known to inhabit both the Strait of Johor and the Singapore Strait.

SCF, which runs a public paddling centre at Pandan Reservoir, said it has informed its affiliates to pause water activities there as a precautionary measure.

“The safety and well-being of our athletes, members and the wider community remain our priority,” it said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with the relevant authorities.”

Activities conducted by SCF and SRA at the reservoir include kayaking, canoeing, canoe polo, dragon boating and rowing, according to PUB’s website.

PUB and NParks said members of the public should stay calm and back away if they encounter a crocodile.

“They should not approach, provoke, or feed the animal. They should also heed warning signs and advisory notices that have been posted in areas where crocodiles have been sighted,” they added.

The public may also call NParks on 1800-476-1600 or PUB on 1800-2255-782 to report the encounter.

This latest incident follows a series of crocodile sightings in 2026.

On May 6, a crocodile was seen in the waters off Sentosa Cove, prompting the suspension of water activities at Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches.

NParks and the Sentosa Development Corporation had conducted a search for the reptile then.

Earlier on April 30, NParks advised the public to be careful near the water’s edge in the Keppel Bay area after a crocodile was spotted a day before. NParks had said that it was likely to be an estuarine crocodile.

Estuarine crocodiles feed and rest in brackish and freshwater areas and are usually found in the water or on mudflats.

They hunt mainly at night and feed mostly on fish in Singapore, which is its most abundant prey.

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