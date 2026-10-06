When the SCDF arrived, a man was seen standing on the air-con ledge outside the kitchen window of an eighth-floor unit.

SCDF rescues man from air-con ledge and pulls him back into Bukit Panjang unit in heart-stopping video

A man was taken to the hospital after being rescued from a height in Bukit Panjang on Oct 4.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at Block 635B Senja Road at about 9am.

As it was assessed that the man might pose a danger to himself, officers from the Crisis Negotiation Unit also responded to the incident.

SCDF said that when rescuers arrived, a man was seen standing on the air-conditioner ledge outside the kitchen window of a unit on the eighth floor.

“SCDF deployed a safety life air pack as a precautionary measure,” said a spokesperson. “Rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) rappelled from the unit above and brought the man to safety.”

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

A Stomper shared a video of the rescue that has been circulating online. Footage shows a man in blue standing on an air-con compressor and moving one foot onto the railing.

Rescuers can be seen reaching the man — who was reportedly shouting and struggling — and pulling him back into the eighth-floor unit.

He was brought in to safety at around 9.50am, police said.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man appeared dazed when he was brought into an ambulance.

He was conscious when taken to Woodlands Hospital and subsequently apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008.

The man appeared dazed when he was brought into an ambulance. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Neighbour heard commotion from unit before incident

A neighbour who declined to be named told Shin Min that arguments were occasionally heard from the unit. The neighbour also said there was a commotion in the unit before the incident occurred.

When a reporter visited the unit in question, a young woman answered the door while accompanied by a boy aged around four or five, but she declined to be interviewed.

HELPLINES

Mental well-being

National helpline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)

Counselling

Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293

Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990

Online resources

mindline.sg/fsmh

eC2.sg

chat.mentalhealth.sg

carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)

limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.