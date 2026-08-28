A spokesperson confirmed that the 29-year-old driver is an SCDF national serviceman.

SCDF NSman is driver arrested for driving under influence of drugs on BKE

David Sun

The Straits Times

Aug 27, 2026

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) national serviceman is the 29-year-old male car driver who was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs on Aug 25.

An SCDF spokesman confirmed this with The Straits Times on Aug 27.

The man was allegedly driving on the BKE towards the PIE while under the influence of drugs, and got involved in an accident at around 5.35pm. No injuries were reported.

A video of the incident posted on social media shows a man tussling with the suspect by the guard rails along the viaduct, next to two cars that were stopped in the leftmost lane of the expressway.

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During the struggle, the suspect who is being restrained appears to throw something off the bridge. He can be seen wearing pants and boots resembling parts of the SCDF uniform.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The spokesman said the SCDF takes a serious view of the matter, and expects all officers, including NSmen, to uphold the standards of professionalism, conduct and discipline at all times.

Those caught driving the influence of drugs can be jailed for up to a year and fined $10,000 for a first offence.

They may also be liable for separate drug offences.

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