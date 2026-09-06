SCDF NSF dies after being found unconscious at Marina Bay Fire Station; no foul play suspected

Dilenjit Singh

The Straits Times

Sept 6, 2026

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) full-time national serviceman (NSF) died after he was found unconscious at the training yard of Marina Bay Fire Station on Sept 6.

Lance-Corporal Muhammad Nur Ilham Mohammed Iswadi was on duty when he was found unconscious at 8.10am, according to an SCDF statement that afternoon.

SCDF said its personnel at the fire station immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The 20-year-old NSF was still unconscious when he was taken to Singapore General Hospital, where he died.

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The police said in a statement that afternoon that based on preliminary investigations, they do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

They had received a call for assistance at 8.15am at 70 Marina View, which is the address of Marina Bay Fire Station.

SCDF said in its statement that LCP Nur Ilham enlisted on Feb 10 and completed the firefighter course at the Civil Defence Academy on Aug 7.

He was posted to Marina Bay Fire Station on Aug 18, SCDF added.

“SCDF is saddened by his death and extends our deepest condolences to his family. We are providing all necessary assistance and support to the family during this difficult time,” it added.

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